Mister Car Wash to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mister Car Wash, Inc. ("Mister Car Wash"; NYSE:MCW) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-300-8521 (international callers please dial 1-412-317-6026) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.mistercarwash.com/ for 90 days.

About Mister Car Wash

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) operates over 340 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to creating memorable customer experiences. People are what make us successful and allow us to achieve these high standards. We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining top talent, developing best-in-class training programs and investing in employee benefits to cultivate a positive company culture that brings to life the Mister experience.

Contacts

Investors:

Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill, ICR

IR@mistercarwash.com

Media:

Megan Everett

media@mistercarwash.com

