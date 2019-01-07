SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get
Your Health Record, a web and mobile Android and Apple app developed
by Health Endeavors and approved by Medicare in April 2018 syncs 4 years
of Medicare enrollee health history using Fast Healthcare
Interoperability Resources (FHIR) EOB resources. After the data syncs,
data-driven intelligence calculates the consumer’s health score.
Health scores are a standard risk stratification process for value-based
programs and payers. The higher the score the sicker and usually the
more costly the patient will become if their conditions are not managed
appropriately.
The goal of the health score is to encourage Medicare enrollees to
review their health information and verify their diagnoses are correct.
For the most part diagnoses drive the health score and many enrollees
are unaware of or not managing conditions that have been coded as
associated to them in their claims data. Removing inaccurate diagnoses
will improve the individual health score.
After synching their data, the consumer’s health score is populated
along with their health history for the past four years (weekly updates)
and data-driven intelligence then populates the consumer’s care gaps
(such as labs, exams) to send text alerts to the consumer or their
delegate when due to complete. The combination of data sync, health
score and text alerts for care gaps is intended to bring actionable data
to the point of care.
Medicare enrollees may also share their data with Part D drug plans,
Medicare supplement plans, life insurance agents, pharmacies, second
opinion providers, emergency departments, urgent cares, primary care
providers, specialists, ACOs, PACE programs or surgery pre-certification
programs that are using the Health Endeavors’ Application Program
Interface (API) for various purposes such as picking a Part D drug plan
or retrieving a consumer’s health history when a patient presents to the
emergency room or for surgery.
For providers in value-based programs, the data is shared by the
consumer, analyzed and put in an actionable format at the point of care.
Items such as benchmarks, health score, quality measure status, gaps in
care are presented to the provider team at the point of care, to the
consumer in the app and via text alerts.
In Spring 2019, Health Endeavors will begin offering the health score,
text alerts and data-sharing to non-Medicare payers to distribute to
their enrollees. “We need to get actionable data to both the consumer
and provider team to be successful in value-based care programs,” Kris
Gates, CEO, Health Endeavors.
About Health Endeavors
Health Endeavors is a health care technology company located in
Scottsdale, Arizona, with one vision: engage consumers and provider
teams with actionable data at the point of care to improve health
outcomes. Health Endeavors is one of the largest providers of technology
services to Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) with an
analytics and quality metrics platform. Health Endeavors was founded in
2008 by private investors. Learn more at www.healthendeavors.com
Contacts
Health Endeavors
Kris Gates, 480-659-8130