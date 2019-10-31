PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced it has agreed to acquire the portable storage rental assets of MODS of New York, located in Long Island, New York. MODS has a container rental fleet of over 1,100 units. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing is expected to occur in early November.
“This acquisition of highly utilized rental assets on very favorable terms reflects a commitment to strategic acquisition opportunities in our Storage Solutions business,” said Kelly Williams, Mobile Mini President & Chief Executive Officer. “As with our recent acquisition in Oklahoma, this acquisition will add highly utilized containers and ground level offices to our existing footprint without adding any additional fixed costs, which we believe will continue to add long term value for our shareholders.”
Mr. Williams continued: “As we continue to execute on our Evergreen model of driving revenue and EBITDA growth while producing significant returns for our shareholders, we believe strategic acquisitions in our Storage Solutions business can further fuel profitable growth.”
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
