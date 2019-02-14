PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: MINI) today announced its annual meeting

of stockholders will occur on April 23, 2019. The annual meeting will be

held at 11.00 a.m. local time at the Company’s headquarters located at

4646 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, Arizona. The record date for

determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting

will be February 22, 2019.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage

solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.

Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the

S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Van Welch, Executive VP &

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile

Mini, Inc.

(602) 308-3879

www.mobilemini.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred

Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607

Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620

