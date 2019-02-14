PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (Nasdaq GS: MINI) today announced its annual meeting
of stockholders will occur on April 23, 2019. The annual meeting will be
held at 11.00 a.m. local time at the Company’s headquarters located at
4646 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix, Arizona. The record date for
determination of stockholders entitled to vote at the annual meeting
will be February 22, 2019.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.
Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the
S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Van Welch, Executive VP &
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile
Mini, Inc.
(602) 308-3879
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred
Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607
Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620