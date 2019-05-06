Kelly Williams Named Chief Executive Officer

Erik Olsson Named Non-Executive Chairman

Mike Watts Named Lead Independent Director

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) the world’s leading supplier of

portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump

solutions in the United States, today announced that Kelly Williams, the

Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will become its Chief

Executive Officer on October 1, 2019. At that time, Erik Olsson, the

Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, will become the Company’s

non-executive Chairman. The Company’s current non-executive Chairman,

Mike Watts, will become the Board’s lead independent director.

Mr. Olsson said: “It has truly been a privilege to serve as CEO of

Mobile Mini. With the success we have achieved and the company now

poised for a new phase of growth, the time is right to effect this

leadership transition.”

Olsson continued, “Kelly Williams has been instrumental in the

development and execution of the strategies that have established Mobile

Mini as the market leader in portable storage. He is the perfect person

to lead Mobile Mini through this next phase of its growth, and his

appointment is the result of the Board’s thoughtful and deliberative

multi-year approach to succession planning. I am thrilled to continue to

support Kelly in my new role as Chairman, and I look forward to being a

part of Mobile Mini’s exciting future under his stewardship.”

Mr. Williams joined Mobile Mini in July 2013 and became its President

and Chief Operating Officer in October 2018. In this and in his prior

role as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating

Officer since 2014, he has been responsible for sales and operations

throughout the Company. Previous to that, he served as Senior Vice

President, Western Division and Regional Manager

Mr. Williams, (48), has more than 25 years of experience in the

equipment and car rental industries. From November 2012 to June 2013, he

served as Vice President at airWorx Construction Equipment & Supply.

From September 2005 through August 2012, Mr. Williams worked served in

various positions at equipment rental company RSC Holdings, Inc.,

including Region Vice President.

Mr. Williams said: “I am honored to become CEO of Mobile Mini and look

forward to continuing to work alongside the best employees and

management team in the industry to build on the significant progress we

have made under Erik’s leadership. With both Storage Solutions and Tank

and Pump Solutions having industry-leading positions, Mobile Mini has

never been in a better position for continued growth. Our investments in

product innovation and technology have embedded us more deeply with our

customers which we expect to generate meaningful shareholder value for

years to come. I am grateful for Erik’s mentorship, and I look forward

to working with him in his new position, with our Board, and most

importantly, with our amazing employees, to assure that Mobile Mini

realizes the abundant opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Watts said: “During his time as CEO, Erik led a transformation that

delivered significant returns to shareholders. He and Kelly have

partnered to develop a world class operation these past few years. The

Board welcomes Erik in his new role as non-Executive Chairman, and looks

forward to supporting Kelly as he drives strategic and operational

initiatives that will assure the company’s sustained market leadership.

We thank both Erik and Kelly for working with us on a transition plan

that will be seamless for employees, customers, and shareholders.”

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage

solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 196,400

storage solutions containers, and office units and a leading provider of

tank and pump solutions in the U.S. with a rental fleet of approximately

12,800 units. Mobile Mini network is comprised of 156 locations in the

U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000 and

3000 indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index.

Contacts

Van Welch, Executive VP &

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile

Mini, Inc.

(602) 308-3879

www.mobilemini.com

-OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred

Buonocore (212) 836-9607

Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620

