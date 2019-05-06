Kelly Williams Named Chief Executive Officer
Erik Olsson Named Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Watts Named Lead Independent Director
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) the world’s leading supplier of
portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump
solutions in the United States, today announced that Kelly Williams, the
Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, will become its Chief
Executive Officer on October 1, 2019. At that time, Erik Olsson, the
Company’s current Chief Executive Officer, will become the Company’s
non-executive Chairman. The Company’s current non-executive Chairman,
Mike Watts, will become the Board’s lead independent director.
Mr. Olsson said: “It has truly been a privilege to serve as CEO of
Mobile Mini. With the success we have achieved and the company now
poised for a new phase of growth, the time is right to effect this
leadership transition.”
Olsson continued, “Kelly Williams has been instrumental in the
development and execution of the strategies that have established Mobile
Mini as the market leader in portable storage. He is the perfect person
to lead Mobile Mini through this next phase of its growth, and his
appointment is the result of the Board’s thoughtful and deliberative
multi-year approach to succession planning. I am thrilled to continue to
support Kelly in my new role as Chairman, and I look forward to being a
part of Mobile Mini’s exciting future under his stewardship.”
Mr. Williams joined Mobile Mini in July 2013 and became its President
and Chief Operating Officer in October 2018. In this and in his prior
role as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer since 2014, he has been responsible for sales and operations
throughout the Company. Previous to that, he served as Senior Vice
President, Western Division and Regional Manager
Mr. Williams, (48), has more than 25 years of experience in the
equipment and car rental industries. From November 2012 to June 2013, he
served as Vice President at airWorx Construction Equipment & Supply.
From September 2005 through August 2012, Mr. Williams worked served in
various positions at equipment rental company RSC Holdings, Inc.,
including Region Vice President.
Mr. Williams said: “I am honored to become CEO of Mobile Mini and look
forward to continuing to work alongside the best employees and
management team in the industry to build on the significant progress we
have made under Erik’s leadership. With both Storage Solutions and Tank
and Pump Solutions having industry-leading positions, Mobile Mini has
never been in a better position for continued growth. Our investments in
product innovation and technology have embedded us more deeply with our
customers which we expect to generate meaningful shareholder value for
years to come. I am grateful for Erik’s mentorship, and I look forward
to working with him in his new position, with our Board, and most
importantly, with our amazing employees, to assure that Mobile Mini
realizes the abundant opportunities ahead.”
Mr. Watts said: “During his time as CEO, Erik led a transformation that
delivered significant returns to shareholders. He and Kelly have
partnered to develop a world class operation these past few years. The
Board welcomes Erik in his new role as non-Executive Chairman, and looks
forward to supporting Kelly as he drives strategic and operational
initiatives that will assure the company’s sustained market leadership.
We thank both Erik and Kelly for working with us on a transition plan
that will be seamless for employees, customers, and shareholders.”
