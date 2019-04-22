PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”), the
world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading
provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today reported
actual and adjusted financial results for the quarter ended March 31,
2019.
Total revenues were $149.7 million and rental revenues were $142.2
million, as compared to $140.7 million and $132.3 million, respectively,
for the same period last year. Rental revenues for the Storage Solutions
and Tank & Pump Solutions businesses for the current quarter were $112.7
million and $29.4 million, respectively, compared to $106.9 million and
$25.5 million, respectively, for the same period last year.
The Company realized net income of $18.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted
share, in the first quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, first quarter
net income was $18.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, as compared to
adjusted net income of $14.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for
the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.2 million and
adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.6% for the first quarter of 2019.
Dividend
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 27.5 cents
per share, which will be paid on May 29, 2019 to shareholders of record
as of May 15, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Highlights
Continued strong rental revenue growth in Tank & Pump Solutions
(“T&P”) with a 15.6% year-over-year increase.
Delivered healthy North American Storage Solutions (“SS”) rental
revenue year-over-year growth of 8.0%.
Delivered year-over-year rate growth of 3.3% in SS and a mid-single
digit increase for T&P, for new units placed on rent.
Achieved strong average OEC utilization rates of 77.1% for SS and
74.1% for T&P in the first quarter, while investing in fleet for
anticipated near-term growth.
Achieved adjusted EBITDA growth of 15.8%, compared to the prior-year
quarter, with 16.6% in constant currency, and expanded adjusted EBITDA
margin by 310 basis points to 37.6%.
Generated robust net cash flow from operating activities of $38.8
million and free cash flow of $16.2 million.
Enhanced liquidity position through a $1.0 billion refinancing of our
ABL Credit Agreement, extending the maturity to March 2024.
Increased return on capital employed to 9.0% as of March 31, 2019,
which exceeds weighted average cost of capital and is a 170 basis
point improvement from March 31, 2018.
Decreased leverage ratio to 4.0x at March 31, 2019 from 4.2x at
December 31, 2018 and 5.0x at December 31, 2017.
CEO Comments
Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “I am very
pleased with our performance and profitability in the first quarter,
including our 15.8% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Our Tank & Pump
division is starting to show its real potential and delivered 35.3%
growth in adjusted EBITDA with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9%, which
was a 520 basis point increase over last year. Our North America Storage
Solutions business is also very healthy, with year-over-year rate
increases of 3.2% on our core business coupled with a 2% increase in
units on rent. In the United Kingdom, where Brexit continues to cause
uncertainty in the general economy, we managed to increase rates and
grow trucking and ancillary revenues to offset a small decrease in units
on rent, resulting in increased rental revenues in local currency.”
Mr. Olsson continued, “Our outlook remains very positive for the
remainder of 2019. In our Tank & Pump business, we have demonstrated to
our customers that we provide outstanding service and product, along
with technology tools that deliver improved customer efficiency. We
believe we are positioned to capitalize on the growth in demand
throughout this industry and gain additional business with existing and
new customers. Pending orders in the North American Storage Solutions
segment remain well above the prior-year at this time and the pipeline
remains solid. Overall, North American economic indicators are positive
and, for 2019 rental revenue growth we expect to exceed our Evergreen
target, while delivering margin expansion, strong free cash flow and
meaningful de-leveraging.”
Conference Call
Mobile Mini will host a conference call tomorrow, April 23rd at 11:00 am
ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial (201)
493-6739 and ask for the Mobile Mini Conference Call or go to www.mobilemini.com
and click on the Investors section. Additionally, a slide presentation
that will accompany the call will be posted at www.mobilemini.com
on the Investor Relations section and will be available in advance and
after the call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download
and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen
live, a replay of the call can be accessed for approximately 14 days
after the call at Mobile Mini’s website.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 196,400
storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of
tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of
approximately 12,800 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156
locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the
Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small
Cap Index.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but
not limited to, our ability to generate continued margin expansion and
growth of revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, as well as our
ability to gain additional business from customers and exceed our
Evergreen target metrics, all of which involve risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future
results include those that are described from time to time in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company,
as of the date of this release, and Mobile Mini disclaims any intent or
obligation to update forward-looking statements.
(See accompanying tables)
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Actual
Adjustments
Adjusted (1)
Revenues:
Rental
$
142,172
$
—
$
142,172
$
132,338
$
—
$
132,338
Sales
7,223
—
7,223
8,103
—
8,103
Other
266
—
266
213
—
213
Total revenues
149,661
—
149,661
140,654
—
140,654
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
92,234
—
92,234
88,998
—
88,998
Cost of sales
4,602
—
4,602
5,391
—
5,391
Restructuring expenses
—
—
—
111
(111
)
—
Depreciation and amortization
17,335
—
17,335
16,823
—
16,823
Total costs and expenses
114,171
—
114,171
111,323
(111
)
111,212
Income from operations
35,490
—
35,490
29,331
111
29,442
Other income (expense):
Interest income
—
—
—
6
—
6
Interest expense
(10,760
)
—
(10,760
)
(9,599
)
—
(9,599
)
Deferred financing costs write-off
(123
)
123
—
—
—
—
Foreign currency exchange
1
—
1
66
—
66
Income before income tax provision
24,608
123
24,731
19,804
111
19,915
Income tax provision
6,523
32
6,555
4,949
28
4,977
Net income
$
18,085
$
91
$
18,176
$
14,855
$
83
$
14,938
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA
$
52,826
$
56,230
$
46,226
$
48,566
EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of
35.3
%
37.6
%
32.9
%
34.5
%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.34
$
0.34
Diluted
0.40
0.41
0.33
0.33
Weighted average number of common and
Basic
44,448
44,448
44,214
44,214
Diluted
44,877
44,877
44,842
44,842
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Operating Data
(Unaudited)
2019
2018
As of March 31:
Stand-alone Storage Solutions locations
119
119
Stand-alone Tank & Pump Solutions locations
20
17
Combined Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions locations
17
17
Storage Solutions rental fleet units
196,400
214,900
Tank & Pump Solutions rental fleet units
12,800
12,300
Average utilization based on original equipment cost
Three months ended March 31:
Storage Solutions
77.1
%
68.6
%
Tank & Pump Solutions
74.1
%
73.6
%
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Business Segment Information - Adjusted (1)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
Total
Total
Revenues:
Rental
$
112,725
$
29,447
$
142,172
$
106,864
$
25,474
$
132,338
Sales
5,777
1,446
7,223
6,739
1,364
8,103
Other
225
41
266
169
44
213
Total revenues
118,727
30,934
149,661
113,772
26,882
140,654
Costs and expenses:
Rental, selling and general expenses
72,626
19,608
92,234
70,824
18,174
88,998
Cost of sales
3,816
786
4,602
4,569
822
5,391
Depreciation and amortization
10,723
6,612
17,335
10,732
6,091
16,823
Total costs and expenses
87,165
27,006
114,171
86,125
25,087
111,212
Income from operations
$
31,562
$
3,928
$
35,490
$
27,647
$
1,795
$
29,442
Adjusted EBITDA
$
45,428
$
10,802
$
56,230
$
40,581
$
7,985
$
48,566
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
38.3
%
34.9
%
37.6
%
35.7
%
29.7
%
34.5
%
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,296
$
5,605
Receivables, net
113,201
130,233
Inventories
11,702
11,725
Rental fleet, net
943,937
929,090
Property, plant and equipment, net
150,649
154,254
Operating lease assets
90,084
—
Other assets
15,945
13,398
Intangibles, net
53,967
55,542
Goodwill
706,639
705,217
Total assets
$
2,090,420
$
2,005,064
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
28,746
$
33,177
Accrued liabilities
66,245
88,136
Operating lease liabilities
91,863
—
Lines of credit
593,700
593,495
Obligations under finance leases
62,380
63,359
Senior notes, net
246,648
246,489
Deferred income taxes
175,681
170,139
Total liabilities
1,265,263
1,194,795
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
503
500
Additional paid-in capital
624,941
619,850
Retained earnings
416,387
410,641
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(67,756
)
(72,861
)
Treasury stock
(148,918
)
(147,861
)
Total stockholders' equity
825,157
810,269
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,090,420
$
2,005,064
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
18,085
$
14,855
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Deferred financing costs write-off
123
—
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,212
961
Amortization of deferred financing costs
505
515
Amortization of long-term liabilities
13
36
Share-based compensation expense
3,404
2,229
Depreciation and amortization
17,335
16,823
Gain on sale of rental fleet
(1,425
)
(1,533
)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
18
334
Deferred income taxes
5,058
4,397
Foreign currency exchange
(1
)
(66
)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
(5,544
)
(3,620
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
38,783
34,931
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(23,016
)
(15,389
)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
3,338
3,844
Additions to property, plant and equipment, excluding acquisitions
(2,919
)
(4,752
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
49
179
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,548
)
(16,118
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net borrowings (repayments) under lines of credit
203
(12,443
)
Deferred financing costs
(3,254
)
—
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(2,586
)
(1,990
)
Issuance of common stock
1,690
1,525
Dividend payments
(12,426
)
(11,054
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(1,057
)
(533
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,430
)
(24,495
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(114
)
(6
)
Net change in cash
(1,309
)
(5,688
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,605
13,451
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
4,296
$
7,763
Equipment and other acquired through finance lease obligations
$
1,609
$
2,897
Capital expenditures accrued or payable
8,012
6,613
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in
accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”),
the Company also discloses in this press release certain non-GAAP
financial information. These financial measures are not recognized
measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be
considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the
financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA,
adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash
flow and constant currency financial information are non-GAAP financial
measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information
may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measurements are furnished earlier in this
release and as follows:
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Net income
$
18,085
$
14,855
Interest expense
10,760
9,599
Income tax provision
6,523
4,949
Depreciation and amortization
17,335
16,823
Deferred financing costs write-off
123
—
EBITDA
52,826
46,226
Share-based compensation expense
3,404
2,229
Restructuring expenses
—
111
Adjusted EBITDA
$
56,230
$
48,566
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
38,783
$
34,931
Interest paid
14,276
12,348
Income and franchise taxes paid
2,020
120
Share-based compensation expense,
(3,404
)
(2,229
)
Gain on sale of rental fleet
1,425
1,533
Loss on disposal of property, plant and
(18
)
(334
)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of
(256
)
(143
)
EBITDA
$
52,826
$
46,226
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Free Cash Flow GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
38,783
$
34,931
Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions
(23,016
)
(15,389
)
Proceeds from sale of rental fleet
3,338
3,844
Additions to property, plant and equipment,
(2,919
)
(4,752
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
49
179
Net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions
(22,548
)
(16,118
)
Free cash flow
$
16,235
$
18,813
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted
net income and related earnings per share information exclude certain
transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. We believe that the inclusion of this non-GAAP presentation
makes it easier to compare our financial performance across reporting
periods on a consistent basis.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income
before discontinued operations, net of tax (if applicable), interest
expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and debt
restructuring or extinguishment expense (if applicable), including any
write-off of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes
certain non-cash expenses, including share-based compensation, as well
as transactions that management believes are not indicative of our
business. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some
but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities,
they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures
presented by other companies.
We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide
useful information regarding our ability to meet our future debt payment
requirements, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and
an overall evaluation of our financial condition. EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be
used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other
consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and adjusted
EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a
percentage.
Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by
operating activities, minus or plus, net cash used in or provided by
investing activities, excluding acquisitions and certain transactions.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to
replace net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly
comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. We
present free cash flow because we believe it provides useful information
regarding our liquidity and ability to meet our short-term obligations.
In particular, free cash flow indicates the amount of cash available
after capital expenditures for, among other things, investments in our
existing business, debt service obligations, payment of authorized
quarterly dividends, repurchase of our common stock and strategic small
acquisitions.
Constant Currency. We calculate the effect of currency
fluctuations on current periods by translating the results for our
business in the U.K. during the current period using the average
exchange rates from the comparative period. We present constant currency
information to provide useful information to assess our underlying
business excluding the effect of material foreign currency rate
fluctuations. Calculated in constant currency, our rental revenues and
adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $1.3
million and $0.4 million higher than when calculated in accordance with
GAAP.
