Mobile Mini Reports Q1 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”), the world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today reported actual and adjusted financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The Company realized net income of $8.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, first quarter net income was $22.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, as compared to adjusted net income of $18.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.9 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.2% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $56.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Total revenues were $149.0 million and rental revenues were $140.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $149.7 million and $142.2 million, respectively, for the same period last year. Rental revenues for the Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions businesses for the current quarter were $114.7 million and $25.9 million, respectively, compared to $112.7 million and $29.5 million for the same period last year.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 30.3 cents per share, which will be paid on May 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2020.

Merger Agreement

On March 2, 2020, we announced that we have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”). The pending merger with WillScot is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and stockholder approvals from the Company’s and WillScot’s stockholders. We are working collaboratively with our counterparts at WillScot to satisfy these closing conditions and plan the integration of the two businesses with the expectation of closing in the third quarter of 2020. We believe that the merger will result in strategic and financial benefits by combining the two industry leaders in the complementary modular space and portable storage solutions markets.

COVID-19

Mobile Mini’s top priorities are the health and safety of our employees and customers. As such the Company has taken numerous substantial steps to this end, including among other things, transitioning employees to a work from home model when possible, and implementing social distancing policies for those employees in the field.

Operating within these guidelines, Mobile Mini remains fully operational as an essential business, including delivering hundreds of units in support of testing and relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19. Mobile Mini’s ground-level offices and containers are being utilized as testing centers and for extra office space to provide social distancing, which when combined with the furniture and handwashing stations available within our managed services business, makes Mobile Mini an efficient one-call solution for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. Mobile Mini’s core business operations also remain intact, as the Company provides services to customers in each of the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors identified by the United States Federal Government.

CEO Comments

Kelly Williams, Mobile Mini’s President and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “I would like to thank Mobile Mini employees for their hard work and dedication. The Mobile Mini team has risen to the challenges of maintaining operations in these unprecedented circumstances. Safety is our most important core value and we are dedicated to the health and safety of our employees and customers while providing uninterrupted delivery of our premium products and services across all our business segments. Though we have been deemed an essential business, this pandemic is unprecedented and the full extent of its impact on our operations is uncertain. While our strong first quarter was minimally impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, we do expect a decrease in demand for our products and services in the near-term, leading to a year-over-year and sequential decrease in our second quarter 2020 rental revenues. The majority of our fleet currently on-rent is being utilized to contain inventory, supplies or other products, which translates into ongoing storage requirements for many of our clients. Our pipeline of pending orders, however, is down compared to the prior-year due to postponed projects in our end markets which will lead to reduced rental revenue in the near-term, including a decrease in trucking revenue due to reduced delivery and pickup activity. Ultimately, some postponed projects could move into late 2020 or early 2021 and some could be cancelled.”

Mr. Williams continued, “Mobile Mini’s flexible and efficient business structure is demand driven, allowing us to minimize the effect of reduced revenues on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows by managing expenses and capital expenditures. We have already instituted several cost-savings adjustments to our business and have reduced capital expenditures. Our sophisticated, cutting-edge technology provides real-time management insight into our business which, when combined with our newly developed supply chain processes, further enhances our agility with respect to proactive expense control and profit optimization. Mobile Mini enters the second quarter of 2020 from a position of financial strength, including the lowest leverage ratio for the Company since September 30, 2014, ample liquidity, and a nimble capital allocation policy. Notably, Mobile Mini’s free cash flow generation will remain strong in a downturn as we minimize capital expenditures in line with reduced demand. Our financial strength and flexibility positions us to manage through these uncertain times and allows us to move quickly when demand returns.”

First Quarter 2020 Highlights



  • Drove healthy year-over-year growth of 3.2% in North America Storage Solutions rental revenue.


  • Solid year-over-year rate increase of 3.7% and 1.9% in North America and U.K. Storage Solutions, respectively.


  • Grew consolidated adjusted EBITDA 6.5%, year-over-year, and expanded adjusted EBITDA margin by 260 basis points to 40.2%, driven by a 420 basis point year-over-year increase for Storage Solutions.


  • Generated cash from operating activities of $33.2 million for the quarter, resulting in free cash flow of $22.5 million, a nearly 40% increase over the prior year.


  • Decreased leverage ratio to 3.5x as of March 31, 2020 compared to 3.6x as of December 31, 2019 and 4.2x as of December 31, 2018.


  • Completed one acquisition in the quarter, strengthening our existing operations in Dallas, Texas.

Conference Call

Mobile Mini will host a conference call later this morning at 9 am ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Mobile Mini Conference Call or go to www.mobilemini.com and click on the Investor Relations section. Additionally, a slide presentation that will accompany the call will be posted at www.mobilemini.com on the Investor Relations section and will be available in advance and after the call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the call can be accessed for approximately 90 days after the call at Mobile Mini’s website.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 200,500 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,800 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 155 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our access to ample liquidity, our ability to minimize the effect of reduced revenues on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows, and our ability to continue to generate positive free cash flow, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and Mobile Mini disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

(See accompanying tables)


Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



 



 



 



Actual



 



 



Adjustments



 



 



Adjusted (1)



 



 



Actual



 



 



Adjustments



 



 



Adjusted (2)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Revenues:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental



 



$



140,656



 



 



$






 



 



$



140,656



 



 



$



142,172



 



 



$






 



 



$



142,172



 



Sales



 



 



8,316



 



 



 






 



 



 



8,316



 



 



 



7,223



 



 



 






 



 



 



7,223



 



Other



 



 



68



 



 



 






 



 



 



68



 



 



 



266



 



 



 






 



 



 



266



 



Total revenues



 



 



149,040



 



 



 






 



 



 



149,040



 



 



 



149,661



 



 



 






 



 



 



149,661



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Costs and expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental, selling and general expenses



 



 



102,258



 



 



 



(15,505



)



 



 



86,753



 



 



 



92,234



 



 



 






 



 



 



92,234



 



Cost of sales



 



 



5,102



 



 



 






 



 



 



5,102



 



 



 



4,602



 



 



 






 



 



 



4,602



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



17,492



 



 



 






 



 



 



17,492



 



 



 



17,335



 



 



 






 



 



 



17,335



 



Total costs and expenses



 



 



124,852



 



 



 



(15,505



)



 



 



109,347



 



 



 



114,171



 



 



 






 



 



 



114,171



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income from operations



 



 



24,188



 



 



 



15,505



 



 



 



39,693



 



 



 



35,490



 



 



 






 



 



 



35,490



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Other income (expense):



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Interest income



 



 



12



 



 



 






 



 



 



12



 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



Interest expense



 



 



(9,257



)



 



 






 



 



 



(9,257



)



 



 



(10,760



)



 



 






 



 



 



(10,760



)



Deferred financing costs write-off



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 






 



 



 



(123



)



 



 



123



 



 



 






 



Foreign currency exchange



 



 



(3



)



 



 






 



 



 



(3



)



 



 



1



 



 



 






 



 



 



1



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income before income tax provision



 



 



14,940



 



 



 



15,505



 



 



 



30,445



 



 



 



24,608



 



 



 



123



 



 



 



24,731



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income tax provision



 



 



6,639



 



 



 



986



 



 



 



7,625



 



 



 



6,523



 



 



 



32



 



 



 



6,555



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



8,301



 



 



$



14,519



 



 



$



22,820



 



 



$



18,085



 



 



$



91



 



 



$



18,176



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA



 



$



41,689



 



 



 



 



 



 



$



59,876



 



 



$



52,826



 



 



 



 



 



 



$



56,230



 



EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of



total revenues



 



 



28.0



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



40.2



%



 



 



35.3



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



37.6



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Earnings per share:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



$



0.19



 



 



 



 



 



 



$



0.52



 



 



$



0.41



 



 



 



 



 



 



$



0.41



 



Diluted



 



 



0.19



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



0.51



 



 



 



0.40



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



0.41



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Weighted average number of common and



common share equivalents outstanding:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Basic



 



 



43,873



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



43,873



 



 



 



44,448



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



44,448



 



Diluted



 



 



44,386



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



44,386



 



 



 



44,877



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



44,877



 


(1) Adjusted column for the three months ended March 31, 2020 excludes merger-related expenses that management believes are not indicative of our business, along with the related tax effects. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information following in this earnings release.

(2) Adjusted column for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes expense related to the write-off of deferred financing fees related to the amendment of our revolving credit agreement, along with the related tax effects. Adjusted figures are a non-GAAP presentation. See the non-GAAP reconciliations herein and the additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information following in this earnings release.


Mobile Mini, Inc.
Operating Data
(Unaudited)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



As of March 31:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stand-alone Storage Solutions locations



 



 



117



 



 



 



119



 



Stand-alone Tank & Pump Solutions locations



 



 



20



 



 



 



20



 



Combined Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump Solutions locations



 



 



18



 



 



 



17



 



Storage Solutions rental fleet units



 



 



200,500



 



 



 



196,400



 



Tank & Pump Solutions rental fleet units



 



 



12,800



 



 



 



12,800



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Average utilization based on original equipment cost



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three months ended March 31:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Storage Solutions



 



 



73.8



%



 



 



77.1



%



Tank & Pump Solutions



 



 



66.4



%



 



 



74.1



%



Mobile Mini, Inc.
Business Segment Information - Adjusted (1)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020



 



 



 



Storage Solutions



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



North America



 



 



United

Kingdom



 



 



Total



 



 



Tank & Pump

Solutions



 



 



Consolidated



 



Revenues:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental



 



$



96,469



 



 



$



18,275



 



 



$



114,744



 



 



$



25,912



 



 



$



140,656



 



Sales



 



 



5,284



 



 



 



1,922



 



 



 



7,206



 



 



 



1,110



 



 



 



8,316



 



Other



 



 



39



 



 



 






 



 



 



39



 



 



 



29



 



 



 



68



 



Total revenues



 



 



101,792



 



 



 



20,197



 



 



 



121,989



 



 



 



27,051



 



 



 



149,040



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Costs and expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental, selling and general expenses



 



 



55,783



 



 



 



12,395



 



 



 



68,178



 



 



 



18,575



 



 



 



86,753



 



Cost of sales



 



 



3,061



 



 



 



1,477



 



 



 



4,538



 



 



 



564



 



 



 



5,102



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



9,305



 



 



 



1,770



 



 



 



11,075



 



 



 



6,417



 



 



 



17,492



 



Total costs and expenses



 



 



68,149



 



 



 



15,642



 



 



 



83,791



 



 



 



25,556



 



 



 



109,347



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income from operations



 



$



33,643



 



 



$



4,555



 



 



$



38,198



 



 



$



1,495



 



 



$



39,693



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted EBITDA



 



$



45,394



 



 



$



6,404



 



 



 



51,798



 



 



$



8,078



 



 



$



59,876



 



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



 



 



44.6



%



 



 



31.7



%



 



 



42.5



%



 



 



29.9



%



 



 



40.2



%



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended March 31, 2019



 



 



 



Storage Solutions



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



North America



 



 



United

Kingdom



 



 



Total



 



 



Tank & Pump

Solutions



 



 



Consolidated



 



Revenues:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental



 



$



93,516



 



 



$



19,209



 



 



$



112,725



 



 



$



29,447



 



 



$



142,172



 



Sales



 



 



4,026



 



 



 



1,751



 



 



 



5,777



 



 



 



1,446



 



 



 



7,223



 



Other



 



 



225



 



 



 






 



 



 



225



 



 



 



41



 



 



 



266



 



Total revenues



 



 



97,767



 



 



 



20,960



 



 



 



118,727



 



 



 



30,934



 



 



 



149,661



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Costs and expenses:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Rental, selling and general expenses



 



 



58,956



 



 



 



13,670



 



 



 



72,626



 



 



 



19,608



 



 



 



92,234



 



Cost of sales



 



 



2,413



 



 



 



1,403



 



 



 



3,816



 



 



 



786



 



 



 



4,602



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



8,989



 



 



 



1,734



 



 



 



10,723



 



 



 



6,612



 



 



 



17,335



 



Total costs and expenses



 



 



70,358



 



 



 



16,807



 



 



 



87,165



 



 



 



27,006



 



 



 



114,171



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Income from operations



 



$



27,409



 



 



$



4,153



 



 



$



31,562



 



 



$



3,928



 



 



$



35,490



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Adjusted EBITDA



 



$



39,358



 



 



$



6,070



 



 



$



45,428



 



 



$



10,802



 



 



$



56,230



 



Adjusted EBITDA Margin



 



 



40.3



%



 



 



29.0



%



 



 



38.3



%



 



 



34.9



%



 



 



37.6



%


(1) These tables present results by major business segment adjusted to exclude certain transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. See additional information regarding non-GAAP financial information following in this earnings release.


Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



March 31,
2020



 



 



December 31,
2019



 



 



 



(unaudited)



 



 



(audited)



 



ASSETS



 



Cash and cash equivalents



 



$



10,795



 



 



$



8,053



 



Receivables, net



 



 



99,259



 



 



 



104,390



 



Inventories



 



 



9,540



 



 



 



9,517



 



Rental fleet, net



 



 



960,177



 



 



 



966,223



 



Property, plant and equipment, net



 



 



153,824



 



 



 



157,183



 



Operating lease assets



 



 



91,521



 



 



 



93,116



 



Other assets



 



 



14,453



 



 



 



13,806



 



Intangibles, net



 



 



50,629



 



 



 



51,185



 



Goodwill



 



 



710,053



 



 



 



713,404



 



Total assets



 



$



2,100,251



 



 



$



2,116,877



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



 



Liabilities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Accounts payable



 



$



40,299



 



 



$



31,554



 



Accrued liabilities



 



 



63,405



 



 



 



77,069



 



Operating lease liabilities



 



 



93,437



 



 



 



94,932



 



Lines of credit



 



 



557,500



 



 



 



555,400



 



Obligations under finance leases



 



 



75,533



 



 



 



74,399



 



Senior notes, net



 



 



247,287



 



 



 



247,127



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



198,420



 



 



 



195,034



 



Total liabilities



 



 



1,275,881



 



 



 



1,275,515



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Stockholders' equity:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Common stock



 



 



506



 



 



 



504



 



Additional paid-in capital



 



 



641,515



 



 



 



638,083



 



Retained earnings



 



 



440,144



 



 



 



445,285



 



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



 



 



(79,478



)



 



 



(65,093



)



Treasury stock



 



 



(178,317



)



 



 



(177,417



)



Total stockholders' equity



 



 



824,370



 



 



 



841,362



 



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



 



$



2,100,251



 



 



$



2,116,877



 



 



Mobile Mini, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)



 



 



 



Three Months Ended
March 31,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Cash flows from operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net income



 



$



8,301



 



 



$



18,085



 



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash



provided by operating activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Deferred financing costs write-off



 



 






 



 



 



123



 



Provision for doubtful accounts



 



 



955



 



 



 



1,212



 



Amortization of deferred financing costs



 



 



455



 



 



 



505



 



Amortization of long-term liabilities



 



 






 



 



 



13



 



Share-based compensation expense



 



 



2,682



 



 



 



3,404



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



17,492



 



 



 



17,335



 



Gain on sale of rental fleet



 



 



(1,444



)



 



 



(1,425



)



Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



 



 



26



 



 



 



18



 



Deferred income taxes



 



 



4,386



 



 



 



5,058



 



Foreign currency exchange



 



 



3



 



 



 



(1



)



Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of



effect of businesses acquired



 



 



367



 



 



 



(5,544



)



Net cash provided by operating activities



 



 



33,223



 



 



 



38,783



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from investing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash paid for business acquired, net of cash acquired



 



 



(4,808



)



 



 






 



Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions



 



 



(10,051



)



 



 



(23,016



)



Proceeds from sale of rental fleet



 



 



3,474



 



 



 



3,338



 



Additions to property, plant and equipment, excluding acquisitions



 



 



(4,174



)



 



 



(2,919



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



 



 



15



 



 



 



49



 



Net cash used in investing activities



 



 



(15,544



)



 



 



(22,548



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash flows from financing activities:



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net borrowings under lines of credit



 



 



2,100



 



 



 



203



 



Deferred financing costs



 



 






 



 



 



(3,254



)



Principal payments on finance lease obligations



 



 



(3,204



)



 



 



(2,586



)



Issuance of common stock



 



 



753



 



 



 



1,690



 



Dividend payments



 



 



(13,575



)



 



 



(12,426



)



Purchase of treasury stock



 



 



(900



)



 



 



(1,057



)



Net cash used in financing activities



 



 



(14,826



)



 



 



(17,430



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



 



 



(111



)



 



 



(114



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Net change in cash and cash equivalents



 



 



2,742



 



 



 



(1,309



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



 



 



8,053



 



 



 



5,605



 



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



 



$



10,795



 



 



$



4,296



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Equipment and other acquired through finance lease obligations



 



$



4,343



 



 



$



1,609



 



Capital expenditures accrued or payable



 



 



5,053



 



 



 



8,012



 


Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses in this press release certain non-GAAP financial information. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and they are not intended to be and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measurements to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measurements are furnished earlier in this release and as follows:


Mobile Mini, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended

March 31,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Net income



 



$



8,301



 



 



$



18,085



 



Interest expense



 



 



9,257



 



 



 



10,760



 



Income tax provision



 



 



6,639



 



 



 



6,523



 



Depreciation and amortization



 



 



17,492



 



 



 



17,335



 



Deferred financing costs write-off



 



 






 



 



 



123



 



EBITDA



 



 



41,689



 



 



 



52,826



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Share-based compensation expense



 



 



2,682



 



 



 



3,404



 



Merger-related expenses



 



 



15,505



 



 



 






 



Adjusted EBITDA



 



$



59,876



 



 



$



56,230



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended

March 31,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



 



$



33,223



 



 



$



38,783



 



Interest paid



 



 



12,608



 



 



 



14,276



 



Income and franchise taxes paid



 



 



1,913



 



 



 



2,020



 



Share-based compensation expense,



including restructuring expense



 



 



(2,682



)



 



 



(3,404



)



Gain on sale of rental fleet



 



 



1,444



 



 



 



1,425



 



Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



 



 



(26



)



 



 



(18



)



Changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of



effect of businesses acquired



 



 



(4,791



)



 



 



(256



)



EBITDA



 



 



41,689



 



 



$



52,826



 



Mobile Mini, Inc.

Free Cash Flow GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Three Months Ended

March 31,



 



 



 



2020



 



 



2019



 



Net cash provided by operating activities



 



$



33,223



 



 



$



38,783



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Additions to rental fleet, excluding acquisitions



 



 



(10,051



)



 



 



(23,016



)



Proceeds from sale of rental fleet



 



 



3,474



 



 



 



3,338



 



Additions to property, plant and equipment,



excluding acquisitions



 



 



(4,174



)



 



 



(2,919



)



Proceeds from sale of property, plant and



equipment



 



 



15



 



 



 



49



 



Net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions



 



 



(10,736



)



 



 



(22,548



)



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



 



Free cash flow



 



$



22,487



 



 



$



16,235



 



 


Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income and related earnings per share information exclude certain transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. We believe that the inclusion of this non-GAAP presentation makes it easier to compare our financial performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as net income before discontinued operations, net of tax (if applicable), interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and debt restructuring or extinguishment expense (if applicable), including any write-off of deferred financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes certain non-cash expenses, including share-based compensation, as well as transactions that management believes are not indicative of our business. Because EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined, exclude some but not all items that affect our cash flow from operating activities, they may not be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies.

We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding our ability to meet our future debt payment requirements, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and an overall evaluation of our financial condition. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as substitutes for net income, cash flows from operations, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, respectively, divided by total revenues expressed as a percentage.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, minus or plus, net cash used in or provided by investing activities, excluding acquisitions and certain transactions. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Van Welch, Executive VP &

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile Mini, Inc.

(602) 308-3879

Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations

(602) 845-4005

-OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore (212) 836-9607

Mike Gaudreau (212) 836-9620

www.mobilemini.com

