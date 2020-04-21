Mobile Mini Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Friday, May 1st

Mobile Mini Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Friday, May 1st

  • Updated

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, May 1, 2020 before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 am ET to review these results.

To listen to the call live, dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Mobile Mini Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please visit www.mobilemini.com and click on the Investor Relations Section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will be posted at www.mobilemini.com on the Investor Relations Section and will remain available after the call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 90 days after the call at Mobile Mini’s website.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

COUNSEL:

Mobile Mini, Inc.

Van A. Welch, Executive VP & CFO

(602) 308-3879

Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & IR

(602) 845-4005

www.mobilemini.com

OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607

Michael Gaudreau (212) 836-9620

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News