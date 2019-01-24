PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MINI) today announced that it will issue its
financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on
Friday, February 1, 2019 before the financial markets open. Management
will conduct a conference call that day at 12:00 noon ET to review these
results.
To listen to the call live, dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Mobile
Mini Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please
visit www.mobilemini.com
and click on the Investor Relations Section. Additionally, a slide
presentation, which will accompany the call, will be posted at www.mobilemini.com
on the Investor Relations Section and will remain available after the
call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install
any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay
of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 14 days after
the call at Mobile Mini’s website.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.
Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the
S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO
Mobile Mini, Inc.
(602)
308-3879
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred
Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607
Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620