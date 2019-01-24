PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MINI) today announced that it will issue its

financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 on

Friday, February 1, 2019 before the financial markets open. Management

will conduct a conference call that day at 12:00 noon ET to review these

results.

To listen to the call live, dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Mobile

Mini Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please

visit www.mobilemini.com

and click on the Investor Relations Section. Additionally, a slide

presentation, which will accompany the call, will be posted at www.mobilemini.com

on the Investor Relations Section and will remain available after the

call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install

any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay

of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 14 days after

the call at Mobile Mini’s website.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage

solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.

Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the

S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO

Mobile Mini, Inc.

(602)

308-3879

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred

Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607

Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620

www.mobilemini.com

