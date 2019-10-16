PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after the close of the stock market. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 5:00 pm ET to review these results.
To listen to the call live, dial (201) 493-6739 and ask for the Mobile Mini Conference Call. To listen to the call via the Internet, please visit www.mobilemini.com and click on the Investor Relations Section. Additionally, a slide presentation, which will accompany the call, will be posted at www.mobilemini.com on the Investor Relations Section and will remain available after the call. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 14 days after the call at Mobile Mini’s website.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Mobile Mini, Inc.
Van A. Welch, Executive VP & CFO
(602) 308-3879
Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & IR
(602) 845-4005
-OR-
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607
Michael Gaudreau (212) 836-9620