Mobile Mini Supporting Fight Against COVID-19

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI) (the “Company” or “Mobile Mini”), the world’s leading supplier of portable storage solutions and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the United States, today reported that it is fully operational as an essential business and has been delivering hundreds of units in support of testing and relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
As the largest provider of portable storage solutions in North America and a leader in the UK, Mobile Mini has a fleet of over 200,000 storage containers and ground-level office units and has been leveraging its fleet and footprint to deploy those solutions for direct use by those testing for COVID-19. In response to this pandemic, Mobile Mini continues to support other essential businesses and critical infrastructure providers including food and grocery stores, retailers, health care facilities, pharmacies, hardware stores, convenience stores, petrochemical facilities, HVAC/electricians, construction job sites, and others. In addition, Mobile Mini provides services to customers in each of the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors identified by the United States Federal Government.
Kelly Williams, Mobile Mini’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “It makes me proud to see Mobile Mini ground-level offices and containers being used as testing centers and for extra office space to provide social distancing for those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Our managed services group has been able to bundle our office and storage solutions with tents, tables, chairs and other necessary equipment to allow a one-call solution for providing pop-up testing centers and handwashing stations. During this unprecedented time, we remain dedicated to protecting the health and safety of our employees and customers. Toward that end, we are following all CDC and local guidance with respect to social distancing and other precautions and I can’t say thank you enough to our wonderful and dedicated employees.”
Mobile Mini has taken numerous steps to ensure the health and safety of its employees and members of the general public including: transitioning hundreds of employees from its Phoenix headquarters and local branch locations to working from home; eliminating group gatherings of employees at all locations; implementing CDC social distancing requirements; restricting in-person meetings with vendors at offices or jobsites; staggering its work hours at branch locations to reduce employee overlaps; waiving signature requirements on the handheld devices used by its drivers; and ending all non-essential air and auto travel by employees. You can read more about Mobile Mini’s response efforts at www.mobilemini.com/COVID19.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 200,200 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,700 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index.
Contacts
Van Welch, Executive VP &
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile Mini, Inc.
(602) 308-3879
Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations
(602) 845-4005
-OR-
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore (212) 836-9607
Mike Gaudreau (212) 836-9620
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.