Mobile Mini to Participate in the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MINI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will host virtual meetings with investors during Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The meetings are by appointment only and will take place on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Van A Welch, Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

(602) 308-3879

Emily Tadano, Director of Treasury & Investor Relations

(602) 845-4005

Mobile Mini, Inc.

www.mobilemini.com

-OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607

Michael Gaudreau (212) 836-9620

