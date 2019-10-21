PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm CDT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.
To schedule a one on one meeting, please contact your Baird institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.
Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investor Relations” page of www.mobilemini.com.
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO
Mobile Mini, Inc.
(602) 308-3879
or
INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore, CFA, (212) 836-9607
Michael Gaudreau, (212) 836-9620