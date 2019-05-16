PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its President &
COO, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will
be presenting at the Berenberg Conference USA 2019 on Tuesday, May 21st
at 11:00 am EDT at the Tarrytown House Estate in Tarrytown, New
York.
Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that
management will be referring to on its website on May 21, 2019. Access
to the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.
Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the
S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
