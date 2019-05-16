PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its President &

COO, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will

be presenting at the Berenberg Conference USA 2019 on Tuesday, May 21st

at 11:00 am EDT at the Tarrytown House Estate in Tarrytown, New

York.

Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that

management will be referring to on its website on May 21, 2019. Access

to the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page

of www.mobilemini.com.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage

solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.

Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the

S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO

Mobile Mini, Inc.

(602)

308-3879

www.mobilemini.com

-OR-

INVESTOR RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred

Buonocore, CFA (212) 836-9607

Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620

