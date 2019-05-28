PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its President &

COO, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will

be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insights Conference on Tuesday,

June 11th at 4:10 pm EDT at the InterContinental Hotel in

Boston.

Mobile Mini’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings

during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Stifel

sales person or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that

management will be referring to on its website on June 11, 2019. Access

to the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page

of www.mobilemini.com.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage

solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.

Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the

S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

Contacts

Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO

Mobile Mini, Inc.

(602)

308-3879

www.mobilemini.com

-OR-

INVESTOR

RELATIONS COUNSEL:

The Equity Group Inc.

Fred Buonocore,

CFA (212) 836-9607

Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620

