PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its President &
COO, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will
be presenting at the Stifel Cross Sector Insights Conference on Tuesday,
June 11th at 4:10 pm EDT at the InterContinental Hotel in
Boston.
Mobile Mini’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings
during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Stifel
sales person or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.
Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that
management will be referring to on its website on June 11, 2019. Access
to the presentation will be available on the “Investor Relations” page
About Mobile Mini, Inc.
Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage
solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S.
Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the
S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.
Contacts
Van A Welch, Executive VP & CFO
Mobile Mini, Inc.
(602)
308-3879
-OR-
INVESTOR
RELATIONS COUNSEL:
The Equity Group Inc.
Fred Buonocore,
CFA (212) 836-9607
Kevin Towle (212) 836-9620