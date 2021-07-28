Mogo Subsidiary Carta Powering Public Health Initiatives in the United Kingdom

Leveraging its modern open-API issuer platform, Carta enables the issuance of virtual and physical cards to support innovative solutions for businesses and organizations that are looking to deploy payment products and embedded financial services.

Tony Killeen, CEO, allpay Limited said: “The digitization of public health payments is creating an incredible impact in the UK. We are proud to see the successful roll-out of these initiatives. Carta has been a critical partner, allowing us to focus on delivering this best-in-market payment solution.”

Mogo is empowering its more than 1.5 million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).