Take Charge America

guides insightful discussions to help recent graduates embrace financial

independence

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graduating college represents a pivotal point in any young adult’s

journey. While they may be far from the nest, parents can still help

steer recent grads toward financial security.

“Making the first moves in their career or moving to a new city are

probably at the front of any graduate’s mind,” says Michael Sullivan a

personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national

nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “While all

of these changes are exciting, they need to start saving, avoid more

debt and live within their means to truly become financially

independent.”

These five conversation topics can give recent graduates the confidence

and know-how they need in the “real world.”



  1. The Low-Down on Student Loans
    Most student loans have a
    built-in six-month grace period, but this time goes by quickly. The
    faster the debt is paid down the better, as you avoid accruing more
    interest or late fees. Further, too much student debt can negatively
    impact your ability to qualify for other loans, such as an auto or
    home loan, stalling other post-graduate goals. You can help recent
    graduates research the best payment options for their individual
    circumstances. Overwhelmed? Contacting
    an experienced student loan counselor     may bring clarity.


  2. Budgeting isn’t Boring
    Gaining the independence that comes
    with graduating offers the perfect opportunity to learn more about
    budgeting. There are plenty of smartphone apps and other tools to keep
    tabs on how much money is coming in and going out. Getting a good
    grasp on a budget is the first step toward financial security.


  3. Everything About Emergency Funds
    A safety net should be
    part of any budgeting strategy. This money is kept for true
    emergencies — when the car breaks down or for an unexpected hospital
    visit. Stash as much money away as your budget allows until you reach
    three to six months’ worth of living expenses. Even $20 a month will
    add up over time.


  4. Don’t Forget Healthcare
    It’s required by law to have
    health insurance, so graduates need to include healthcare costs in
    their budget as well. While they might be on their parents’ plan now,
    coverage ends on their 26th birthday. Sooner or later,
    young adults will need to choose a plan according to individual
    circumstances, including what deductible and premium they can afford.


  5. Credit Card Debt? No Thanks.
    Recent college grads are
    inundated with pre-approved credit card offers. But don’t be tempted
    by deals that seem too good to be true. Having one credit card
    payment, paid off in-full every month, is the best way to establish a
    positive credit history. Emphasize that missing even one payment can
    result in fees and ding their credit score. Carrying a balance, too,
    can wreak financial havoc as interest adds to the total balance due.

Take

Charge America offers comprehensive financial education to guide

recent graduates toward smart and sustainable money management.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency

offering financial education and counseling services including credit

counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling

and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers

nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,

visit www.takechargeamerica.org

or call (888) 822-9193.

