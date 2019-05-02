National nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America
guides insightful discussions to help recent graduates embrace financial
independence
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graduating college represents a pivotal point in any young adult’s
journey. While they may be far from the nest, parents can still help
steer recent grads toward financial security.
“Making the first moves in their career or moving to a new city are
probably at the front of any graduate’s mind,” says Michael Sullivan a
personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national
nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “While all
of these changes are exciting, they need to start saving, avoid more
debt and live within their means to truly become financially
independent.”
These five conversation topics can give recent graduates the confidence
and know-how they need in the “real world.”
The Low-Down on Student Loans
Most student loans have a
built-in six-month grace period, but this time goes by quickly. The
faster the debt is paid down the better, as you avoid accruing more
interest or late fees. Further, too much student debt can negatively
impact your ability to qualify for other loans, such as an auto or
home loan, stalling other post-graduate goals. You can help recent
graduates research the best payment options for their individual
circumstances. Overwhelmed? Contacting
an experienced student loan counselor may bring clarity.
Budgeting isn’t Boring
Gaining the independence that comes
with graduating offers the perfect opportunity to learn more about
budgeting. There are plenty of smartphone apps and other tools to keep
tabs on how much money is coming in and going out. Getting a good
grasp on a budget is the first step toward financial security.
Everything About Emergency Funds
A safety net should be
part of any budgeting strategy. This money is kept for true
emergencies — when the car breaks down or for an unexpected hospital
visit. Stash as much money away as your budget allows until you reach
three to six months’ worth of living expenses. Even $20 a month will
add up over time.
Don’t Forget Healthcare
It’s required by law to have
health insurance, so graduates need to include healthcare costs in
their budget as well. While they might be on their parents’ plan now,
coverage ends on their 26th birthday. Sooner or later,
young adults will need to choose a plan according to individual
circumstances, including what deductible and premium they can afford.
Credit Card Debt? No Thanks.
Recent college grads are
inundated with pre-approved credit card offers. But don’t be tempted
by deals that seem too good to be true. Having one credit card
payment, paid off in-full every month, is the best way to establish a
positive credit history. Emphasize that missing even one payment can
result in fees and ding their credit score. Carrying a balance, too,
can wreak financial havoc as interest adds to the total balance due.
Charge America offers comprehensive financial education to guide
recent graduates toward smart and sustainable money management.
About Take Charge America, Inc.
Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency
offering financial education and counseling services including credit
counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling
and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers
nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more,
or call (888) 822-9193.
