Curved and Gaming Screens
Save up to $40 on the Samsung 23.5" FHD Curved LED-Lit FreeSync Monitor
Save up to $450 on the Samsung 49-Inch CRG90 Curved Gaming Monitor
Save up to $170 on the Dell U-Series 38" Screen LED-Lit Monitor
Save up to $100 on the Samsung 32-Inch UR590C UHD 4K Curved Gaming Monitor
Save up to $150 on the Samsung C32HG70 32" HDR QLED 144Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor
Save up to $700 on Alienware AW3418DW 34" Curved Gaming Screen
Save up to $250 on Samsung monitors at Newegg
Normal PC Screens
Save up to $100 on the Acer R271 bid 27-inch IPS Full HD
Save up to $70 on the Samsung 24" FHD Monitor with Bezel-LESS Design
Save up to $97 on the Dell P Series 24" Screen LED-Lit Monitor
Save up to $50 on the Acer R271 bid 27-inch IPS Full HD ($149)
Save up to $100 on the Dell P Series 24" Screen LED-Lit Monitor Black. This item is available at Walmart.
Save up to $120 on the Acer EB321HQ Awi 32" Full HD ($129). This screen is available at Walmart.
Curved screens have dropped in price significantly in the last two years. They bring more of the screen into a person’s field of view. Gamers enjoy this because it can make their experience more immersive. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
People interested in gaming monitors should look for fast response rates, Freesync or G-Synch support, and a good resolution. 144hz is a good refresh rate for gaming. 4K is quickly becoming the industry standard for screen resolution, up from 1080p in the past. 4K screens require better graphics cards to handle. Larger screens are also becoming popular with screens larger than 30 inches no longer being uncommon.
Monitors are increasingly starting to feature HDR which can improve the viewing experience. Also, some people prefer ultrawide monitors. Some ultrawide monitors have the ability to split the screen using software. Dual screen workspaces are increasingly being replaced with single monitor split-screen setups.
The pricing and timing of sales varies during Black Friday. There are also limited quantities of many screens during the sale. Some monitors are likely to be on sale for Cyber Monday, though which ones is not known.
Big brands like Dell, Acer, and Samsung have all substantially reduced the prices of their computer screens. Black Friday has tons of monitors for sale in 2019.
