Monogram Health and Banner – University Health Plans Announce Innovative Kidney Care Partnership

Through combined expertise, organizations will further improve the quality of life for patients living with chronic kidney disease in Arizona
NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ckd--Monogram Health and Banner—University Health Plans (B – UHP), a division of Banner Health, announced today an agreement that will improve the coordination of vital care for B – UHP members living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD).
“We’re excited to partner with Monogram to transform the delivery and management of kidney care,” said Banner University Health Plans. “Together, we have the unique opportunity to improve the lives of those suffering from kidney failure, increase access to their clinical care team and more deeply engage patients in their treatment plans.”
Banner University Health Plans noted that the partnership with Monogram emphasizes home-based care management and home dialysis therapies, in order to improve outcomes and lessen the risk of communicable disease transmission. “COVID-19 has put a spotlight on home-based care and the ability to treat kidney disease outside of the dialysis clinic environment.”
The Monogram-B – UHP partnership is designed to delay the progression of CKD, improve the timeline of care for those at risk of kidney failure, as well as elevate the quality of life for patients and leverage the benefits of in-home therapies for those with ESRD. Members of B – UHP’s Medicare Advantage D-SNP, Complete Care and Long-Term Care health plans with late-stage CKD or ESRD will now have the option of receiving Monogram’s services. In addition to receiving regular home care management visits, these patients will have 24/7 access to Monogram’s support team, who help manage care with the patient’s nephrologists and dialysis providers and promote adherence to treatment plans through education and coaching.
“Partnering with an esteemed organization such as B – UHP is an honor,” said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., Monogram Health’s board chairman. “Through innovative and collaborative partnerships like this, we’re able to improve patient outcomes by addressing the unique needs of those who suffer from kidney disease. We believe that higher quality of care means that patients receive the right care at the right time, ultimately lowering costs, and we look forward to bringing our model to more patients.”
Monogram uses advanced artificial intelligence to identify the potential care needs of patients with kidney disease. Monogram’s care team – made up of nurse care managers and social workers – partners with nephrologists to ensure medication and treatment compliance. The specialized care team also assesses health drivers, such as appropriate nutrition, exercise and other social determinants of health through regular visits with patients in their homes. Through the partnership with B – UHP, Monogram will use advance payment models that reward nephrology practices for delivering high-quality, cost-efficient care.
“Monogram’s unique approach to partnering with nephrologists and dialysis providers builds relationships between nurses and patients, leading to better health outcomes and reduced costs,” said Dr. Raymond Hakim, Monogram’s Chief Medical Officer. “Through our highly focused care delivery network, we confidently drive improved patient outcomes and take on the financial risk around total cost of care.”
The partnership with B – UHP comes as greater attention is dedicated on a national scale to the care of those suffering from kidney disease. Last July, the Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health was issued seeking to transform kidney care in the United States by creating provider payment models that reward kidney care specialists for achieving high-quality patient outcomes and cost efficiency. This effort is extremely important to both care quality and cost, as the Center for Disease Control reported that in 2017, approximately $120 billion was spent annually for Medicare program beneficiaries with CKD (more than $84 billion) and ESRD (an additional $36 billion).
“We are proud to be working with B – UHP and Monogram Health to strengthen our ability to further address the growing healthcare needs of Arizona residents living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease,” said Jami Snyder, director of the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. “AHCCCS has proven to be a leader in innovation, and through Monogram Health’s pioneering care model, led by nephrologists, we can provide these patients with the essential access points of care in their own homes.”
About Banner—University Health Plans
Banner—University Health Plans (B – UHP) is a managed care organization and part of Banner Health (Banner). As the largest employer and Medicaid provider in Arizona, Banner has more than 30 years of experience in Arizona's healthcare and labor markets. As a Banner division, B – UHP is the only locally owned plan focused exclusively in Arizona and is a recognized Medicaid managed care leader. In 1985, B – UHP began as an early Medicaid contractor and has a history of successful operations in Medicaid and Medicare. B – UHP owns and operates: Banner–University Family Care (B – UFC/ACC), an AHCCCS Complete Care plan; Banner – University Family Care (B – UFC/ALTCS), an AHCCCS Long Term Care plan; and Banner – University Care Advantage (B – UCA), a Medicare Advantage Dual Special Needs Plan (D-SNP). B – UHP fosters a member-centric culture, is an active community partner, and is on a mission to make health care easier so life can be better. Like B – UHP on Facebook here.
About Monogram Health
Monogram Health is a leading renal disease care management company providing an innovative care model and data-driven solutions to transform care for patients living with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease. Partnering with health plans through a national network of nephrologists and leading kidney care specialists, Monogram Health provides renal patients with exceptional at-home care management. Through the use of next generation artificial intelligence, clinically integrated care delivery and personalized care planning, Monogram Health’s model seeks to delay progression of the disease, promote a seamless transition to dialysis or pre-emptive kidney transplant and optimize health outcomes for those patients with end-stage renal disease. Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners, Monogram Health currently operates its renal disease care management programs for thousands of patients across the U.S. on behalf of notable health plan clients. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here.
Contacts
Monogram Health
Sheila Biggs
312.837.3458
Banner – University Health Plans
2701 E. Elvira Road
Tucson, AZ 85756
(800) 582-8686 TTY 711
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.