Monroe Capital Supports CORE Industrial Partners’ Arizona Natural Resources

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Marianna Beauty Holdings, Inc. (“Marianna”) by Arizona Natural Resources (“ANR”), a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners.

Founded in 1968 and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Marianna is a full-service custom manufacturer, formulator and distributor of client-tailored hair care, hand and body products, styling aids and fixatives, hair color and dispensary products, and pet grooming products. ANR is a leading provider of full-service custom formulation and contract manufacturing solutions for personal care products with an expertise in haircare and skincare. Together, Marianna and ANR have more than 100 years of experience, creating a platform that combines both emerging and legacy brands while expanding the overall scope and capabilities in order to serve a diverse range of customers.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

