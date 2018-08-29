NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montecito Medical Real Estate, the nation’s top privately held buyer of

medical office properties throughout the U.S., has acquired the primary

office building of one of Arizona’s leading ophthalmology practices.

The

Retinal Consultants of Arizona and Retinal Research Institute

Medical Office Building in North Phoenix serves as the headquarters for

Retinal Consultants of Arizona (RCA), which maintains 35 locations

across Arizona. Established in 1980, RCA has grown to become one of

Arizona’s largest and most experienced ophthalmology practices, with 10

physicians and 150 employees focused on the diagnosis and management of

the retina and vitreous. RCA is also one of the nation’s largest

research organizations to advance new therapies and treatment options.

“We are very excited about aligning with one of the largest and renowned

ophthalmology groups in Arizona and expanding our presence in the

Phoenix market,” said Chip

Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical. “This exceptional property

represents the 11th medical office building our company has

acquired in 2018 and perfectly complements our strategy and growth

projections.”

The two-story, 36,796 square-foot property offers the latest technology

and treatment for patients requiring specialized skills. The building

was originally constructed in 1988 as a large fitness center and fully

renovated in 2017 as a strategic build-to-suit for RCA.

RCA currently occupies 72 percent of the office building’s rentable

area. The remaining space — more than 10,000 square feet — is leased by

an affiliated entity, Spectra Eye Institute.

A market leader, Spectra

Eye Institute, is a private outpatient surgical center dedicated to

ophthalmic surgical care. Its facility — one of two in Arizona —

includes four operating rooms and state-of-the-art equipment to provide

comprehensive ambulatory ophthalmic surgery services, including laser

treatments and a variety of outpatient surgical operations such as

cataract, retina and cornea procedures.

About

Montecito Medical

Montecito Medical is one of the nation’s largest privately held

companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions

and funding the development of medical real estate. Montecito is a

leading resource for both real estate owners and healthcare providers

seeking to monetize or expand their holdings. Montecito has offices in

Nashville, Tenn., Austin, Tex., Portland, Ore., and Orange County,

Calif. Since 2005, it has transacted on more than $2.33 billion in

medical real estate totaling over six million square feet in 28 states.

To date, Montecito has more than $1 billion in capital available to

expand holdings in its medical office portfolio throughout the United

States. Its current portfolio and healthcare system relationships

include UCLA, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins, Holston Medical Group,

Urology of Virginia, OrthoCarolina, Bon Secours, Maine General,

Carolinas Health System, EmergeOrtho and State of Franklin Healthcare

Associates.

