Two Arizona companies partner to democratize access to healthcare

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReDirect Health and AdviNOW Medical announced today that they have

created a strategic partnership to deliver affordable, high-quality

primary care to low-and-middle income populations using artificial

intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), automated patient engagement

and data analytics to improve efficiency and outcomes.

The partnership between ReDirect Health and AdviNOW Medical creates a

fully automated patient primary care management system that removes the

repetitive overhead tasks from providers so that they can focus more on

consulting with patients. This innovative solution will reduce the total

cost of healthcare by managing acute and chronic conditions in an

automated way and assuring that gaps in care are closed and patient

treatment adherence is increased with effective follow-up and proactive

patient engagement. Patient satisfaction levels soar when they have easy

access to care when they need it and lead healthier lives with better

outcomes.

ReDirect Health’s Co-Founder and CEO Paul Johnson, and former Phoenix

mayor, said that “the goal is to disrupt the U.S. insurance-payer-driven

healthcare system through the use of easily accessible primary care and

artificial intelligence-powered data collection to improve access to

quality medical care for the more than 75,000,000 Americans who are left

out of the system today.” The shortage in primary care providers creates

an access crisis in effectively delivering continuing care to improve

outcomes to those that need it most.

“Our members cannot afford to take time off from work for flu,

sinusitis, or minor injury,” added ReDirect Health’s Medical Director

Janice Johnston, MD. “We’re able to help them quickly navigate the

healthcare system 24/7 so they don’t have to worry about missing work.

And, thanks to AdviNOW Medical’s AI technology, we’re giving our

providers more comprehensive, real-time information for diagnostics and

treatment, saving them time as well.”

Moving toward the same goal of greater access via a more efficient and

accessible healthcare system, AdviNOW Medical delivers an AI-powered

patient engagement platform that has completely automated the repetitive

tasks carried out by a physician. The AI interacts with patients to

collect information about the patient condition and guide the patient to

the most appropriate and convenient point-of-care, which helps to reduce

unnecessary emergency room visits. The AI system assists the provider in

every healthcare-delivery scenario from the virtual home visit to the

in-person doctor visit by preparing all information in an easy-to-review

format allowing the provider to make diagnosis and treatment decisions

efficiently. And, once decisions are made by the provider, the AI

scribes the doctor’s notes (SOAP notes) and automatically completes the

chart in the electronic medical record, significantly easing the

documentation burden for providers, while delivering a detailed and

meticulous patient record to be used for future learning to improve

patient outcomes. In short, AdviNOW Medical reduces the providers’

time-per-patient while improving patient satisfaction and outcomes

through an efficient and comprehensive medical encounter.

ReDirect Health’s model has dramatically outperformed the Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention benchmarks of expected claims. CDC

collects utilization data from health insurance companies across the

nation, averaging the data to set its benchmarks in categories including

number of people who sought medical treatment in a doctor’s office,

number of emergency department visits, and number of hospitalizations,

and dozens of others. Among Redirect Health’s most noteworthy measures:

emergency department utilization was more than 70 percent lower than CDC

benchmarks for members aged 6-64, and 66 percent lower for children

under six and nearly 80 percent fewer members were hospitalized.

“I have not seen other primary care providers accomplish anything near

the efficiency of ReDirect Health,” said James Bates, founder and CEO of

AdviNOW Medical. “Its 24/7 access to a care expert, centralization of

records, and virtual platform is second-to-none. AdviNOW Medical helps

automate the best in class process of ReDirect Health and delivers an

industry-first collection of discrete data about medical encounters.

Combined, these innovations provide transparency to all involved.

Efficiency and access start with the right data.”

To learn more about ReDirect Health, contact (888) 995-4945 or nextsteps@redirecthealth.com.

To learn more about AdviNOW Medical, contact Andrea Smiley at (480)

560-9214 or andrea.smiley@advinow.com

About ReDirect Health

ReDirect Health is empowering businesses and individuals to take charge

of their healthcare decisions through its self-funded healthcare

programs. Since 2013, ReDirect Health continues to fundamentally change

how healthcare should be provided by addressing the lack of

affordability, access and transparency in the U.S. healthcare system.

Its EverdayCARE® products focus on improving the quality of care at an

affordable price by cutting costs and eliminating waste without a loss

of service. Today, more than 800 businesses and 10,000 members in all 50

states have turned to ReDirect Health to address their healthcare needs.

About AdviNOW Medical

AdviNOW Medical uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to

completely automate the medical patient encounter outside the actual

patient-provider consult. ANM enables an objective physical examination

with AR guided objective measurements anywhere at any time while

fundamentally reducing the cost to run existing clinics and is a common

platform to drive point of care to the home.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Anne Steinberg

Kitchen Public Relations

anne@kitchenpr.com

212-687-8999

