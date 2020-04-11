More questions about government's stimulus checks

There is no shortage of questions regarding the $2.2 trillion stimulus package — aka the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Does everyone receive get the same amount?
If you have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of up to $75,000 ($150,000 married filing jointly), you should be eligible for the full amount of the recovery rebate. As your AGI increases, the stimulus amount you get will go down. The stimulus rebate completely phases out at $99,000 for single taxpayers, $146,500 for those filing as Head of Household and $198,000 for joint filers with no kids.
What if you owe back taxes or child support?
You will receive a full check even if you owe back taxes. Only those delinquent in paying child support will see a reduction in their check.
What if I am listed as a dependent?
If you are listed as a dependent on anyone’s return, you will not get a stimulus check, even if you filed your own return from part-time work.
What about seniors?
Seniors who receive Social Security, or those who receive Social Security Disability payments, will be easily “found” by the system and will receive their stimulus checks based on information from your 2019 SSA-1099 receiving the stimulus payment in the same way you receive monthly benefits checks.
What if I made too much money to qualify but just lost my job?
If you just lost your job in the past month, you are in a tough spot and likely are among those who need this check the most. But if your 2018 or 2019 income was too high for you to qualify, you would not get a stimulus check automatically deposited in the next couple of weeks. You may see the $1,200 in the form of a tax credit when you file your 2020 taxes in 2021, since the credit is technically for 2020. But that’s small comfort.
How will they find me?
A surprising number of people are asking how the government will find them if they are low-income and do not file tax returns and do not get Social Security checks, disability checks, aid for dependent children or other government benefits.
The IRS says it will soon provide an opportunity to register for people who are not otherwise required to file. They are planning to create a portal where you can create a special, simplified 2019 tax form (even with no income reported) to enter information about your filing status, number of dependents and direct deposit bank account information, if you have a bank account, or mailing address. Look for updates on this form at www.IRS.gov/coronavirus.
However, at this point there is no need to register anywhere to get your check. The government will find you!
Should I file my tax return or hold off?
To make things easier, file your 2019 tax return as soon as possible — not only to get any refund check, but to make sure you have the most accurate payment information on record with the IRS, thus assuring that your stimulus check will also land in the correct place as quickly as possible! This is a lot of money the government is handing out. There are bound to be glitches and even fraud.
Terry Savage is a registered investment adviser and responds to questions on her blog at TerrySavage.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.