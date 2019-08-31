A Houston-based student housing developer plans to add another tower on Park Avenue near Speedway.
Dinerstein Companies plans to build Aspire II next to the first Aspire tower that opened this school year at 950 N. Tyndall Ave., said Meridith Savoie, a spokeswoman.
The second project will be 130 units in eight stories and will replace the Chase Bank at 947 N. Park Ave.
The bank will relocate to the ground floor of the first Aspire, bank officials said.
Aspire II will feature 228,000 square feet of residential space and 5,700 square feet of retail, documents filed with the city of Tucson show.
Its unit mix will be 13 studios, 26 two-bedroom, six three-bedroom, 46 four-bedroom and 20 six-bedroom apartments.
Amenities will include an outdoor gaming courtyard and rooftop pool.
It will join six student-housing projects in the area bordered by Speedway to the north, Second Street to the south, Park Avenue to the east and the alley just east of Euclid Avenue on the west.
Core Spaces also plans to add a fourth Hub tower on top of the Jack in the Box-anchored retail strip right on the corner of Park and Speedway.
Just south of that cluster, a hotel and apartment complex are also under construction, fueled — in part — by growing enrollment at the University of Arizona.
In the past 10 years enrollment has grown from 38,767 students in 2009 to 45,217 in 2018, according to University Analytics & Institutional Research.
The 2019 enrollment won’t be calculated until the 21st day after the first day of the fall semester, which was Aug. 26.