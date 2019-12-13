More than $1.1 million was raised for Southern Arizona charities as part of Jim Click’s 2019 Millions for Tucson raffle.
Earlier this year, the automotive dealer issued a challenge to local charities to raise at least $1 million to support their community programs. To meet that goal, Click distributed 100,000 raffle tickets to 366 eligible charities, allowing them to keep 100% percent of funds raised through ticket sales.
Up for grabs were:
- A 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit, valued at $68,610: Doug Prater was the winner and the ticket was sold by the Southwest Women’s Charitable Club.
- Two round-trip, first-class plane tickets for travel anywhere in the world: Sherry Gillingham was the winner and the ticket was sold by the Shyann
Kindness
- Project.
- $5,000 cash: Brice Kopas was the winner and the ticket was sold by Veritas Academy of Tucson.
The winners, all of whom hail from Tucson, received personal calls from Click on Friday, Dec. 13.
To date, the 10 raffles sponsored by Click have raised more than $8 million for local charitable organizations. This year’s raffle raised the second highest amount ever.
“The Click family made Tucson home in the early 1970s, and throughout this time we have been blessed by the community in countless ways,” said Click. “It is a real joy for us to be able to give back to them every year in this unique way, and to learn about the many programs that are possible through the millions of dollars that have been raised to date.”