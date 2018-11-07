HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MORGAN, a leader in upscale multifamily development, construction and

property management, has named Scott Makee Regional Development Partner

responsible for overseeing MORGAN's continued expansion in the Phoenix

and Denver markets. MORGAN started construction on the luxury Pearl

Biltmore in Phoenix during the first quarter of this year.

"MORGAN is very pleased that Scott has decided to join us as we continue

construction on the Pearl Biltmore in Phoenix and affirm our full-time

commitment to Denver with a site outside the Denver Tech Center," said

Executive Vice President of Development Philip Morgan. "With Scott's

extensive experience in multifamily and mixed-use community development

in Phoenix and Denver, he will be a real asset in helping MORGAN expand

our presence in both markets."

Scott comes to MORGAN from Crescent Communities where he spent 11 years,

most recently as Managing Director of Colorado and Arizona. During his

real estate career, he has been instrumental in developing nearly 4,000

multifamily units and deploying $600 million of capital. Prior to

joining Crescent, Scott worked for CBRE, Interbrand Wood Healthcare,

Numoda Corporation and the Brand Institute.

He earned an MBA with a concentration in Real Estate from the University

of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School and graduated cum

laude from Wake Forest University with a bachelor's degree in Business

Administration/Finance. Scott is a member of the Urban Land Institute

and the National Multifamily Housing Council.

"Phoenix and Denver are perfect locations for MORGAN's upscale Pearl

communities," Scott said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to join

the MORGAN team and expand the development pipeline in these growing

metropolitan areas. The company's entrepreneurial environment is

especially conducive to pursuing unique multifamily and mixed-use

communities, and I look forward to being part of MORGAN's future growth."

About MORGAN

MORGAN is a privately held national developer and manager of Class A

multifamily properties. With headquarters in Houston, TX, MORGAN

specializes in upscale urban construction and third-party property

management across the United States. Since 1988, MORGAN has developed

over 20,000 units at a cost of $3.1 billion. For more information, visit www.morgangroup.com.

Contacts

Encore Communications

Carole Minor, 713-880-9550

cminor@encorecommunications.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles