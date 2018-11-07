HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MORGAN, a leader in upscale multifamily development, construction and
property management, has named Scott Makee Regional Development Partner
responsible for overseeing MORGAN's continued expansion in the Phoenix
and Denver markets. MORGAN started construction on the luxury Pearl
Biltmore in Phoenix during the first quarter of this year.
"MORGAN is very pleased that Scott has decided to join us as we continue
construction on the Pearl Biltmore in Phoenix and affirm our full-time
commitment to Denver with a site outside the Denver Tech Center," said
Executive Vice President of Development Philip Morgan. "With Scott's
extensive experience in multifamily and mixed-use community development
in Phoenix and Denver, he will be a real asset in helping MORGAN expand
our presence in both markets."
Scott comes to MORGAN from Crescent Communities where he spent 11 years,
most recently as Managing Director of Colorado and Arizona. During his
real estate career, he has been instrumental in developing nearly 4,000
multifamily units and deploying $600 million of capital. Prior to
joining Crescent, Scott worked for CBRE, Interbrand Wood Healthcare,
Numoda Corporation and the Brand Institute.
He earned an MBA with a concentration in Real Estate from the University
of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School and graduated cum
laude from Wake Forest University with a bachelor's degree in Business
Administration/Finance. Scott is a member of the Urban Land Institute
and the National Multifamily Housing Council.
"Phoenix and Denver are perfect locations for MORGAN's upscale Pearl
communities," Scott said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to join
the MORGAN team and expand the development pipeline in these growing
metropolitan areas. The company's entrepreneurial environment is
especially conducive to pursuing unique multifamily and mixed-use
communities, and I look forward to being part of MORGAN's future growth."
About MORGAN
MORGAN is a privately held national developer and manager of Class A
multifamily properties. With headquarters in Houston, TX, MORGAN
specializes in upscale urban construction and third-party property
management across the United States. Since 1988, MORGAN has developed
over 20,000 units at a cost of $3.1 billion. For more information, visit www.morgangroup.com.
Contacts
Encore Communications
Carole Minor, 713-880-9550