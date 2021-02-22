MORGAN Opens Pearl Biltmore Multifamily Luxury Community in Phoenix

Morgan Group (“MORGAN”) is a vertically integrated, third generation family business that invests in multifamily housing through development and acquisitions in high growth US markets. In its history, MORGAN has built or acquired over $3 billion of multifamily assets, consisting of over 20,000 units. Currently, the company's owned and managed portfolio consists of more than 10,000 units across Texas, California, Arizona, Colorado and Florida. MORGAN has been headquartered in Houston since 1959 and currently has regional offices in Austin, Denver and Miami.

In 2019, the Houston Chronicle ranked MORGAN the #1 medium sized company to work for and in the top five for 2020. In addition, MORGAN received the "Most Appreciated Award" of all Houston companies in 2020. On the national level, MORGAN placed in the Fortune 100 for 2020 and has been nationally certified as a "Great Place to Work" for two consecutive years. MORGAN has fostered valuable relationships and strategic partnerships throughout its 60-year history and attributes much of its success to its family values and entrepreneurial, team-oriented culture. For more information about MORGAN, visit www.morgangroup.com.