SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equiant

of Scottsdale, Arizona, has received a MOR ABS2 asset-backed consumer

finance ranking of Stable from Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC.

Morningstar cited Equiant’s highly experienced executive management team

and key strategic senior management hires; enterprise risk management

strategy; strong technology environment that includes an internally

developed consumer finance servicing system, well-defined

project-management process, layered network-security strategy,

disaster-recovery and business-continuity plans that leverage the

company’s cloud-based infrastructure, and back-up locations for

geographic data redundancy and processing; third-party auditing to

produce a Service Organization Control 1 audit report annually; and

training and compliance program for employees and external clients.

“This announcement demonstrates Equiant’s commitment to providing best

in class services and technology to our clients,” says Peter Moody,

Equiant’s chief business development officer. “We are continually

investing in our staff, technology and systems, and this is just another

signal that Equiant delivers excellence while servicing a wide range of

receivables at a compelling fee structure.”

Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC is a subsidiary of Morningstar Inc.

(NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research in

North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

This week, Equiant will attend and co-sponsor SFIG 2019, the largest

capital markets conference in the world, at the Aria Resort & Casino in

Las Vegas on Feb. 24-27. On April 7-11, they will attend and co-sponsor

ARDA World 2019, the annual meeting of the American Resort Development

Association, at the Orlando Hilton. To arrange a meeting during either

conference, contact Moody at (480) 636-4888.

Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance

servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1.5 billion and includes more

than 175,000 active individual consumer loans. Its array of financial

technology products and services includes loan receivables servicing on

a fully hosted web platform, PaaS receivables technology, point of sale

merchant processing with PCI Level I compliance, document custody

(including digital), integrated payments, integrated reporting,

integrated communications and now integrated contact center tools for

early stage recovery and delinquency control. To learn more about

Equiant’s industry-leading security and receivables servicing, call

Moody at (480) 636-4888 or visit www.equiant.com.

Contacts

Peter Moody, Chief Business Development Officer at 480.636.4888 | pmoody@equiant.com

or

Judy Kenninger at 317.858.8744 | judy@kenningercommunications.com

