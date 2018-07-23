SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Jordan, Utah-based Mountain

America Credit Union, has selected Docutech’s

ConformX dynamic document generation engine, Solex eSign and eClose, and

print fulfillment services to streamline new account onboarding, and

consumer, home equity and short-term mortgage refinance lending process

for its branches across the U.S.

Through Docutech’s ConformX, Mountain America Credit Union will be able

to dynamically generate document and disclosure packages for their new

account and consumer loan offerings including personal accounts, trusts,

business accounts, credit cards, auto loans, student loans, home equity,

and short-term mortgage refinance products. Through Solex, the credit

union will also be able to offer the convenience of eSign and eClose

capabilities online and via in-branch signature pads. The use of these

technologies will better enable Mountain America to deliver robust

omni-channel financial services, optimize member experience and increase

operational efficiency.

“Docutech understands the legal and compliance nuances of each state,”

said Bret Butterfield, VP of Home Equity lending at Mountain America.

“Because Docutech will have our member’s loans covered from a compliance

standpoint, including eClose and electronic notary services, we can

concentrate more of our time on satisfying and elevating our member’s

experience.”

Jade Beckman, VP of Consumer Loans at Mountain America added, “Docutech

took much of our regulatory and compliance burden from us by

streamlining the document process. This tool has made the whole process

much simpler. Document updates that used to take weeks to change are now

updated in a day.”

“Mountain America is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. and

given its passion for improving the lives of its membership, we are

honored to stand by Mountain America in this pursuit. Docutech is most

known in the industry for our ability to streamline and improve

compliance for the mortgage lending process. However, our ability to

improve the account onboarding and consumer lending process is of

increasing interest as credit unions continue to diversify their

offerings,” said Amy Brandt, CEO of Docutech. “Though Docutech’s

technology, Mountain America’s members will be able to reduce the amount

of time spent from application to closing – it’s an efficient and

enjoyable experience for both the member and the credit union.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 760,000 members and $7.5 billion in assets, Mountain

America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them

identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides

consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products

and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to

secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across

five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more

than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Learn more at www.macu.com.

About Docutech

Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and Scottsdale, Arizona-based

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for

mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to

eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the

standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer

service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions

empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan

packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing

laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website

at www.docutech.com

or follow them on social media at LinkedIn

or Twitter @Docutech.

Contacts

For Docutech

Stephen Sprayberry, 678-781-7207

stephen@williammills.com

or

Sean

McCormick, 678-781-7210

sean@williammills.com

