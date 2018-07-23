SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Jordan, Utah-based Mountain
America Credit Union, has selected Docutech’s
ConformX dynamic document generation engine, Solex eSign and eClose, and
print fulfillment services to streamline new account onboarding, and
consumer, home equity and short-term mortgage refinance lending process
for its branches across the U.S.
Through Docutech’s ConformX, Mountain America Credit Union will be able
to dynamically generate document and disclosure packages for their new
account and consumer loan offerings including personal accounts, trusts,
business accounts, credit cards, auto loans, student loans, home equity,
and short-term mortgage refinance products. Through Solex, the credit
union will also be able to offer the convenience of eSign and eClose
capabilities online and via in-branch signature pads. The use of these
technologies will better enable Mountain America to deliver robust
omni-channel financial services, optimize member experience and increase
operational efficiency.
“Docutech understands the legal and compliance nuances of each state,”
said Bret Butterfield, VP of Home Equity lending at Mountain America.
“Because Docutech will have our member’s loans covered from a compliance
standpoint, including eClose and electronic notary services, we can
concentrate more of our time on satisfying and elevating our member’s
experience.”
Jade Beckman, VP of Consumer Loans at Mountain America added, “Docutech
took much of our regulatory and compliance burden from us by
streamlining the document process. This tool has made the whole process
much simpler. Document updates that used to take weeks to change are now
updated in a day.”
“Mountain America is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. and
given its passion for improving the lives of its membership, we are
honored to stand by Mountain America in this pursuit. Docutech is most
known in the industry for our ability to streamline and improve
compliance for the mortgage lending process. However, our ability to
improve the account onboarding and consumer lending process is of
increasing interest as credit unions continue to diversify their
offerings,” said Amy Brandt, CEO of Docutech. “Though Docutech’s
technology, Mountain America’s members will be able to reduce the amount
of time spent from application to closing – it’s an efficient and
enjoyable experience for both the member and the credit union.”
About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 760,000 members and $7.5 billion in assets, Mountain
America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them
identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides
consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products
and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to
secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across
five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more
than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Learn more at www.macu.com.
About Docutech
Founded in 1991, Idaho Falls, Idaho- and Scottsdale, Arizona-based
Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for
mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to
eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the
standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer
service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions
empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan
packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing
laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website
or follow them on social media at LinkedIn
or Twitter @Docutech.
Contacts
For Docutech
Stephen Sprayberry, 678-781-7207
or
Sean
McCormick, 678-781-7210