Move to Transact Mobile Credential Benefits 8,850 Students Plus Faculty and Staff at Mercer University

Near field communication readers were programmed to support the move to mobile credentials in both Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Students can load their credentials on Apple or Android phones, and the Apple Watch, as well.

Drew, a student at Mercer University, said: “It is very cool to use my watch with the Transact mobile credentials. It is super convenient if I have a lot in my hands. I get mail or I get food, and then I’m carrying it all around, so then I just tap my wrist, and I can go into my dorm or my building.”

“Our partnership with Mercer began more than 25 years ago, and while technology has changed over the years, their laser focus on students has only grown stronger,” said Shaun Burns, vice president of strategic accounts, Transact. “The vision and leadership they’ve shown in adopting the first-of-its-kind mobile credential has allowed them to further leverage our solutions and provide the safest and most secure environment for their students during this pandemic.”