Moving up (copy)

Gust Rosenfeld two partners in Tucson
Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. is pleased to announce two new partners in Tucson.
Heather L. Bohnke, Insurance and Health Care Litigation. Bohnke’s practice focuses on medical and nursing malpractice and personal injury defense. She regularly handles catastrophic cases, including elder abuse and wrongful death matters. She brings more than 18 years of medical malpractice litigation experience to the firm.
Jonathan Rothschild rejoins MCR, two attorneys added to firm
Jonathan Rothschild, the former Mayor of Tucson and a longtime attorney at Mesch Clark Rothschild, has rejoined the firm. Joining Rothschild as new attorneys to the firm are Robert Way and Guadalupe Garcia.
Rothschild was an attorney at the firm for 30 years until he was elected mayor of Tucson in 2011. He served as Mayor until December 2019. His practice areas will focus on business law, company formation and agreements, employment law, estate planning, succession transitions for both individuals and companies, arbitration and mediation, and government and municipal law.
Robert Way’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trust administration, guardianship and conservatorship, elder law, corporate representation, and probate and end-of-life litigation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of San Diego and a juris doctor from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California. His professional career has included work as a Deputy Yuma County Attorney in both the criminal and civil divisions. He also has been a solo practitioner in Tucson. He is licensed in both Arizona and the District of Columbia.
Guadalupe Garcia joined MCR as a law clerk in 2018 and was hired as an associate attorney in November. She will be practicing in the employment and civil litigation areas of the firm.
She holds a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, in political science from the University of Texas at Arlington. She earned her law degree from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, where she won awards for her exceptional legal writing skills and served as a Note & Comment Editor for the Arizona Journal of International & Comparative Law.
Snell & Wilmer Tucson attorneys have been elected to join the firm's partnership
Lindsay Pearson is a 2010 graduate of Vermont Law School (J.D.) and Thunderbird School of Global Management (MBA) and has been in the firm’s Tucson office in the Commercial Finance practice group since 2011. Her practice is concentrated in banking, commercial finance, real estate finance, loan sale transactions, and loan restructures and workouts. Her experience includes representing financial institutions and borrowers in real estate secured and commercial lending transactions, including experience in commercial projects, construction loans, hotels, restaurants, and residential loan transactions.
Jill Perrella is a 2008 graduate of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and has been in the firm’s Tucson office in the Bankruptcy, Insolvency & Business Reorganization practice group since 2012. Her practice is focused on representation of creditors and debtors in complex commercial bankruptcy cases and state court litigation. Perrella is a member of the Pima County Bar Association, the Arizona Women Lawyers Association, the William D. Browning Tucson Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, and the American Bankruptcy Institute. She has been nominated to Southwest Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Edition, in Bankruptcy: Business Law from 2015 to 2019.
