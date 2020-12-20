Moving up in Southern Arizona

Voorhees joins Airport Authority as VP and chief commercial officer
The Tucson Airport Authority announced that John “Dutch” Voorhees joined the Tucson Airport Authority as vice president and chief commercial officer.
In his new role, the authority said, Voorhees will oversee revenue optimization strategies for passenger and cargo air service development, space leasing, concessions, and parking and ground transportation, and will manage economic development, properties, concessions, ground transportation and air-service development departments.
Voorhees has more than 25 years of management experience. Most recently, he served as assistant Pima County administrator and director of aerospace and defense initiatives. He led the county’s Office of Emergency Management, the Elections Department and the Pima County Wireless Integrated Network (PCWIN). He began his service with Pima County in 2013 as the first executive director of PCWIN and helped integrate the TAA Public Safety departments into the regional radio network.
Voorhees served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 21 years in a range of duties including command pilot and strategic planner. He was based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for six years and was deployed to the Middle East, South Korea and South America.
Hagardt, Martinez and Rabe earn promotions at Truly Nolen
Truly Nolen promoted Jesse Hagardt to assistant information technology manager for infrastructure, Jose Martinez to assistant IT manager of engineering, and Garrett Rabe to help-desk team lead. All three will remain based at the company’s Tucson headquarters at 432 S. Williams Blvd.
Hagardt joined the company in December 2009 and has 15 years of IT experience. In his new role, he will be in charge of all network infrastructure pieces as well as the help-desk team.
Martinez joined the company in May 2014 and has 20 years of programming and IT experience. In his new role, he will continue to lead the company’s developers to meet current and future needs to make sure development needs align with all aspects of software development technology.
Rabe joined the company in July 2018. In his new role, he will be leading the help-desk team as it continues to grow.
Farmers Insurance Group adds Delgado as new insurance adviser
The Southern Arizona district office of Farmers Insurance Group appointed Fabian Delgado as its newest adviser in Tucson.
Fabian holds property and casualty and life and health insurance licenses and focuses on auto, home, life and business insurance products.
