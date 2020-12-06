Moving up in Southern Arizona

Sundt Construction promotes Bersbach and Hoyt, and hires Cox
Sundt Construction Inc. promoted Tom Bersbach to senior project manager and Courtney Hoyt to project engineer II and hired Hudson Cox as a field engineer in its Tucson office.
For the past 15 years, Bersbach has been an instrumental leader on projects across Tucson. He is leading the team on the University of Arizona’s Student Success District, Sundt’s 58th project on the campus. Bersbach served as project manager for Sundt on numerous projects, including the Tucson Fire Central, Pima County Public Service Center and the Pima Animal Care Center. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Northern Arizona University.
Hoyt has been in the construction industry for six years. Since joining Sundt two years ago, she has been working on the UA Student Success District project. Before joining Sundt, Hoyt worked as a project engineer for a general contractor in Oregon. She earned her bachelor’s degree in construction engineering management from Oregon State University.
Cox, a teammate of Bersbach and Hoyt on the UA Student Success District for the past year, had been an intern for Sundt before joining the company full time. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Arizona.
Farmers Insurance Group gains Brady as an adviser
The Southern Arizona District Office of Farmers Insurance Group appointed Konan Brady as the newest adviser to Tucson.
Konan holds property and casualty as well as life and health insurance licenses. He focuses on auto, home, life, and business insurance products.
Gil-Azamar joins Coldwell’s OV/Marana office as affiliate
Raul Gil-Azamar associated with the Oro Valley/Marana office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent.
Before affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, he was an agent with Keller Williams Southern Arizona.
TCI Wealth Advisors hires Cohen as new marketing associate
Josh Cohen joined TCI Wealth Advisors as a marketing associate. Cohen is responsible for various elements of TCI’s external communication strategy across the firm’s five locations: Tucson, Scottsdale, Flagstaff, Denver, and Reno/Tahoe.
Cohen brings nearly five years of marketing experience to this newly created position. Most recently he was the marketing manager at Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Cohen graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology.
Carondelet Health Network selects Luckett as chief executive
Carondelet Health Network announced Doug Luckett as chief executive officer. Experienced in collaboration, clinical integration, acute-care operations, board relations and community inclusion, Luckett will provide leadership to continue Carondelet’s legacy and lead market strategy and operations at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Marana Hospital.
Luckett has prior experience in Arizona, having served as regional president at Steward Healthcare, providing direction and operations leadership for three general acute-care facilities and one freestanding acute behavioral health facility in the Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa markets.
He has also held executive positions in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Florida, Texas and South Carolina. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Luckett hold an MBA from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in Allied Healthcare administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Submit items about local hirings and promotions to business@tucson.com; please use Moving Up in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format. Sign up for a weekly update of business headlines at Tucson.com/business.
