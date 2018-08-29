Brian Underwood, Daniel Bradshaw promoted at The Planning Center
The Planning Center has announced the promotions of Brian Underwood and Daniel Bradshaw.
Underwood joined the firm in 2012. He was promoted to director of planning. His areas of expertise are land use plan preparation and entitlement processing, including site analyses, specific plans, planned area developments (PADs), rezonings, variances, annexations and plan amendment applications. He also has experience in historic preservation planning; GIS database management and mapping and web-based mapping applications.
Bradshaw has been promoted to director of landscape architecture. He has been a member of The Planning Center’s design team since 2010. While at The Planning Center, Bradshaw has collaborated at all levels of the design process on a diverse range of planning, landscape architectural and urban design projects. Bradshaw also specializes in project visualization. He directs the production of 3D models, rendered site imagery and experiential graphic design.
David Signorelli affiliate agent with Coldwell Banker
David Signorelli has associated with the Oro Valley/Marana office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.
Before affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Signorelli was a crew member at Trader Joe’s for 13 years.
Investment group hires Gustavo Corte
Gustavo Corte has joined the Schaefer Present & Stoffers Investment Group in Tucson.
Corte graduated from the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona and was previously at AXA Advisors LLC as a Financial Consultant.
Jason Jordan promoted at W.E. O’Neal Construction
W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. of Arizona announced the promotion of Jason Jordan to general superintendent.
Jordan joined W.E. O’Neil earlier this year as a senior project superintendent. He has 19 years of construction industry experience in site management, operations and safety compliance. Before joining W.E. O’Neil, Jordan served in the roles of senior project superintendent and project superintendent for other construction companies in California and Arizona.
Allen Godard, Brad Anderson hired by Farmers Insurance
The Southern Arizona District Office of Farmers Insurance Group has appointed Allen Godard and Brad Anderson as advisors.
Godard and Anderson hold property/casualty and life/health insurance licenses.
Both focus on auto, home, life and business insurance.