Interfaith Community Services Selects New Chief Executive Officer
Interfaith Community Services (ICS) and its Board Chair Scott Summerford are pleased to announce that Thomas J. McKinney has been named new CEO.
McKinney has served as President and CEO of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra for the past two years and previously was the organization’s Vice President of Development.
McKinney has over 35 years of experience in nonprofit organizations. He has initiated numerous strategic business plans and overseen implementation, established community partnerships, and fostered program development for several organizations including ten years as President and CEO for Make-A-Wish Minnesota where he and his team led the foundation nationally in growth of funds raised and wishes granted.
Previously he served as Executive Director of the Metropolitan Minneapolis YMCA and was instrumental in securing grants in excess of $1 million for programs providing life-changing opportunities for at-risk youth. Prior to his role with the YMCA, he managed seven regional offices that included recruitment, counseling, fundraising, and special events as Vice President of The American Field Service organization (AFS).
Farmers Insurance Group gains a new Insurance Adviser
The Southern Arizona District Office of Farmers Insurance Group has appointed Gabriel Thomas as the newest adviser to Tucson. Gabriel holds his Property/Casualty, and Life/Health Insurance Licenses.
He wants to build the foundation of his agency on catering to his client’s needs and on helping the community. He focuses on auto, home, life, and business insurance products.
Tal Golan Joins Universal Avionics
Dan Reida, V.P. of Sales, Marketing, and Support for Universal Avionics (UA), announces that Mr. Tal Golan has been appointed to the newly created position of Rotorcraft Business Development Manager.
Tal joins UA with an extensive aviation and business development background and 20 years of experience in the commercial aviation industry as a pilot of both rotor and fixed wing aircraft.
Jillian Barnes joins Long Realty’s Houghton/Southeast/Vail office
Already 60-plus agents strong, Long Realty’s booming Houghton/Southeast/Vail office makes room for one more as Jillian Barnes joins the crew. First licensed to sell real estate in 2006—in addition to a manufactured-home sales license from 2003—Barnes worked with several other area brokerages before making the jump to Long Realty.
Barnes’ background includes deep sales expertise in the manufactured-home market (over the past 15 years she’s sold 650-plus units). In a recent career re-focus Barnes expanded her practice to include single-family properties, mostly in Vail and southeastern greater Tucson.
A residential-sales specialist and native Tucsonan, she works with buyers and sellers. She also works with investors and is herself an investor in properties to rehab and resell.
Other points of focus for Barnes include working with first-time buyers and facilitating short sales and REO foreclosures.
Moved/Promoted/Appointed Submission - Wells Fargo, Arizona Southern Region
Wells Fargo has promoted Derek Allsup to district manager for the Central Tucson district of community banking. Allsup is responsible for 115 team members and eight banking branches. He previously served as a branch manager, beginning his career with Wells Fargo in 2001 as a teller.
Hector Estrella has been promoted to district manager for the Downtown Tucson district of community banking for Wells Fargo. In his new role, Estrella will be responsible for 79 team members and seven banking branches. Estrella previously served as a branch manager and began his career with Wells Fargo in 2008 as a teller.
Wells Fargo has named Jason Gowan as district manager for the Greater Tucson district of community banking for Wells Fargo. Gowan previously served as a district manager for Wells Fargo in Tallahassee, Fla. In his new role, Gowan will be responsible for 167 team members and nine banking branches. He began his career with Wells Fargo in 2006 as a teller in Salt Lake City.