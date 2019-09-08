Tucson Symphony Orchestra appoints two new vice presidents
Tucson Symphony Orchestra has appointed two new vice presidents.
Veteran symphony marketer Bruce Robinson has been named to the new position of vice president of patron loyalty.
Philanthropy specialist Glenn Paris has been appointed vice president of development.
Robinson worked in the fields of energy, food, travel and education before his eight-year tenure as chief marketer for the Houston Symphony. Most recently, Robinson was the marketing director for the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. He earned his doctor of musical arts degree at the University of Arizona.
A veteran producer, artistic administrator and fundraiser, Paris has led major development efforts for such organizations as ion theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, New York City Mission Society and HB Playwrights Foundation.
Shipley joins Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Leslie Shipley has associated with the Tucson/Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an affiliate agent.
She comes to the office with real estate sales experience as well as 15 years of real estate investing.
Previously, she was a new home consultant for the Robson community of Quail Creek. She was elected to the board of directors of the Green Valley Recreation Association. She holds a senior real estate specialist designation.
Sabino Recovery announces new clinical director
Shara Turner has been named clinical director of Sabino Recovery.
Turner has spent the last nine years in public health working with individuals dually diagnosed with a variety of substance use and mental health disorders, complex trauma, and extreme environmental and social inadequacies.
Most recently Turner served as lead therapist and clinical supervisor of an 18-bed residential facility where she also developed and led an intensive outpatient equine program.
Turner is a master’s level licensed professional counselor, is certified by Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association and is versed in a variety of therapeutic modalities.
Horner joins CBRE’s Tucson office as associate after time as a CFO
Bryce Horner has joined CBRE Capital Markets as associate. Based in Tucson, Horner will focus on investment property sales.
Horner comes to CBRE from Tucson-based Tango Commercial Real Estate. Prior to this, he launched a financial modeling technology company, serving as chief financial officer.
Horner graduated from The University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management in 2014.