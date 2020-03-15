Samsel named a principal at engineering firm Psomas
Psomas appointed Sean Samsel as a principal of the firm. A senior project manager for the engineering firm in Tucson, Samsel has 15 years of experience managing a wide range of public works projects for jurisdictions throughout the state. He has also become a roundabout expert, having designed high-profile roundabouts in Arizona, California, and Utah.
Tech Parks Arizona hires Welch to take care of corporate relations
Tech Parks Arizona announced the expansion of the University of Arizona Tech Parks Arizona team with the appointment of Lindsay Welch as executive director of corporate relations.
In her role, Welch will develop, plan and collaborate with team members to prospect for new business.
She will lead development efforts that best address corporate needs and strategic initiatives that align with the priorities of Tech Parks Arizona.
She will amplify national and international business relationships, expanding the network that is provided by Tech Parks Arizona.
Welch holds a B.A. in marketing with an emphasis in education from the University of Phoenix.
Tucson Computer names Morales business development manager
Tucson Computer announced the hiring of Arielle Morales as business development manager for the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Green Valley areas. Morales also will be managing the Tucson Computer and Tucson Phone Repair offices at 1016 W. St. Mary’s Road. Tucson Computer provides both computer repair and IT consulting services for home and business computer operations.
Land and Water Trust’s Iuliucci is new donor engagement manager
Colleen Iuliucci was promoted to donor engagement manager for Arizona Land and Water Trust. In her expanded role, she will lead stewardship efforts, support overall fundraising activities and forge deeper relationships with supporters of Arizona Land and Water Trust.
A fundraiser for conservation organizations for the past seven years, Iuliucci enjoys connecting community members who share her passion for preserving the environment with the Trust’s work.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from Belmont University in Nashville.
Copelin is new interim director and chief curator at MOCA Tucson
MOCA Tucson announced the appointment of Laura Copelin as interim executive director and chief curator. Copelin will be responsible for carrying forward MOCA’s mission to inspire new ways of thinking through the cultivation, exhibition and interpretation of contemporary art.
Before joining MOCA, Copelin served as executive director and curator at Ballroom Marfa, a nonprofit contemporary art space in west Texas. She was with the organization for five years and will continue to serve as Ballroom’s curator at large through her current show with Solange Pessoa Longilonge, and a forthcoming exhibition with Carolina Caycedo and David de Rosas titled The Blessings of the Mystery. Before her time in Texas, Laura was the Assistant Curator at the Santa Monica Museum of Art (now the ICA LA) under Director Elsa Longhauser; and received dual degrees in Arts and English from UCLA.
Bradley named senior partner at insurance firm Q&A Group
David Bradley joined Q&A Group LLC as senior partner. Q&A Group is an insurance firm specializing in Medicare insurance, group insurance, and education and advocacy. Bradley has 25 years of insurance sales experience, which includes 13 years in the Medicare industry. He has worked with several major insurance carriers before joining Q&A Group, most recently with Cigna.
Bradley will focus on agent development, recruitment, and cultivating community partnerships.
