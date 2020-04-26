Crown West Land Group hires Gaulin as director of land
Crown West Land Group announced today that James Gaulin has joined the company as director of land, bringing with him expertise and experience in managing land development.
In his new position, Gaulin will be responsible for assisting in the management and disposition of lots and property, including the buying, entitling, developing and selling of land in Arizona, Nevada and other markets.
Before joining Crown West Land Group, Gaulin was the land acquisitions manager for DR Horton in Tucson,and formerly managed land departments for other homebuilders in Tucson. Gaulin previously worked with Wingert at the land development company Forest City Land Group from 2006 through 2012.
A 2003 graduate of the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, Gaulin has lived in Tucson for the past 23 years.
McKenna establishes tie with Coldwell Banker Realty
Jill McKenna has associated with the Tucson/Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Realty as an affiliate agent. She comes to the office with five years of real estate experience.
Before affiliating with Coldwell Banker Realty, she was an agent with Keller Williams. She holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Arizona. Active in her community, she serves on the board of hostesses for Silver and Turquoise and as a board member for the Catalina Foothills School District Foundation.
Submit items about hirings and promotions to business@tucson.com; please use “Moving Up” in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.