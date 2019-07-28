Mosher to lead criminal prosecutions division
Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall announced she has appointed Jonathan Mosher as chief criminal deputy to lead the criminal prosecutions division in the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Mosher has been an attorney for 24 years and served as a deputy county attorney for the last 14 years (in the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the Coconino County Attorney’s Office), prosecuting some of Arizona’s most serious crimes.
Most recently, Mosher served as the Pima County Attorney’s Office’s chief trial counsel in charge of overseeing all homicide cases and handling investigations of officer-involved shootings.
Scaramella new director of UA’s Norton School
Laura Scaramella is the new director of the University of Arizona’s Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences.
In a UA news release, Scaramella said she plans to work with faculty and community partners to reimagine the school’s strategic vision to better match community and research needs. She also plans to support a diverse student population with a curriculum that extends learning outside the classroom.
Scaramella comes to the UA from the University of New Orleans. She earned her Ph.D. and master’s degree in family studies and child development from the University of Arizona.
Pham is supply chain analyst for Apex
Cassie Pham started with Apex as an intern in February 2019. Shortly after graduating from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s of science in engineering management, she began her career at Apex as a full-time supply chain analyst.
SinfoníaRx promotes Boesen, Roy and Martin
SinfoníaRx, a Tucson-based health care company, announced promotions internally and into its parent company, Tabula Rasa HealthCare.
Kevin Boesen, PharmD, has been promoted to chief sales officer of Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Boesen founded SinfoníaRx in 2006, and for more than a decade served as the company’s chief executive officer.
Reg Roy has been promoted to director of regulatory compliance for SinfoníaRx, from his previous role as compliance officer for the company.
Rose Martin, PharmD, has been promoted to chief operating officer for SinfoníaRx. Martin is a founding pharmacy staff member of the company.