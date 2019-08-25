Deputy director of UA Cancer Center is promoted as new interim director
Dr. William Cance, deputy director of the University of Arizona Cancer Center in Phoenix and an oncology surgeon, has been appointed interim director of the UA Cancer Center.
Cance will oversee all clinical operations and research for the UA Cancer Center and will have a primary leadership role in the UA Cancer Center’s September 2020 submission for renewal of its five-year Cancer Center Support Grant through the National Cancer Institute.
Cance received his medical degree from Duke University; completed his residency in general surgery at Barnes Hospital/Washington University School of Medicine; and a fellowship in surgical oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Two UA nursing faculty are chosen as fellows from national academy
The American Academy of Nursing recently announced that two University of Arizona College of Nursing professors will join 231 other distinguished nurse leaders in the academy’s 2019 class of fellows.
They are associate professors Sheila M. Gephart, and Ruth E. Taylor-Piliae, who are both registered nurses with doctorate degrees.
Gephart studies technical and parent-engaged solutions to reduce the burden of necrotizing enterocolitis. Taylor-Piliae’s research seeks to increase physical activity among older adults with heart disease and stroke through innovative interventions.
El Conquistador Tucson promotes Suarez to general manager
Otton A. Suarez has been promoted to general manager of El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort in Oro Valley. The 428-room AAA Four-Diamond resort property is managed by Prism Hotels & Resorts.
Suarez brings more than 36 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including the past several at El Conquistador as its hotel manager, overseeing all resort operations and guest interactions. He was actively engaged in the multi-million-dollar total resort renovation completed in 2017.
Prior to that, Suarez held management positions at Tucson’s Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa and Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, among others.
New partners Eckel and Hawkins join Farhang & Medcoff attorneys
Farhang & Medcoff welcomed two new partners, Neal Eckel and Eric Hawkins, to the practice.
Eckel specializes in construction, business and employment law, including corporate formations, contract drafting and review, and business and employment disputes.
A graduate of the University of Arizona and the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, Eckel has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America as one of the top construction law and litigation attorneys nationwide. Hawkins’ practice focuses on all areas of construction and business law, including litigation, contract drafting and review, business and employment disputes, Registrar of Contractors matters, administrative litigation, corporate law, and fire district law.
A Tucson native and graduate of the UA James E. Rogers College of Law, Hawkins teaches numerous seminars and classes for businesses, contractors and attorneys.
Afni promotes Commissaris to center director for Cox, Verizon
Afni has promoted Bryan Commissaris to call center director for clients Southeast Tucson Cox, Verizon telesales and sales chat, and American Express programs, as well as Opelika Verizon sales chat program.
He is responsible for driving the strategy, vision and financials through performance for these programs.
Commissaris began his career over 20 years ago as an agent. He worked his way up at Afni to coach and operations manager before receiving the title of associate operations director in November 2018.