Mr. Levine is Co-Founder of Avison Young, one of the fastest growing
real estate companies in the world.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24WNDW&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$WNDWlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/renewableenergy?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#renewableenergylt;/agt;--SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com),
developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into
electricity-generating windows, today announced the appointment of Mr.
Bob Levine to its Board of Directors.
Mr. Bob Levine has been with Avison Young since 1994 and is one of the
founding partners of the company which, with the purchase of GVA in the
U.K. early in the New Year, will have 120 offices in 25 countries and
5,000 real estate professionals. Since 2008, Avison Young has been one
of the fastest growing commercial real estate companies in the world.
Having recently retired from the Board of Directors of Avison Young
after 10 years’ service, Mr. Levine remains on Avison Young’s Executive
Committee.
Mr. Levine has 40 years of experience in commercial real estate sales,
leasing, and advisory roles and has worked with many leading developers,
equity partners, and renowned investors. Having consummated many
billions of dollars in transactions, he has been responsible for the
sale of numerous landmark and Class-A office buildings, shopping
centers, industrial properties, and major development sites.
“I believe this is the most exciting time in the history of SolarWindow.
Only a few weeks ago, my family office led SolarWindow’s largest-ever
financing so that we can hire the personnel and acquire the equipment
needed to manufacture our electricity-generating glass products, which
we believe is a brand-new form of electrification,” stated Mr. Harmel S.
Rayat, Chairman of SolarWindow Technologies.
“I then reached out to Bob Levine, my long-time friend, mentor, and the
co-founder of the one of the fastest growing real estate companies in
the world. Today, I am proud to announce the addition of Bob to our
Board. His wealth of experience and vast corporate network in the
commercial real estate market provide us with instant access to some of
the largest commercial building owners and developers.”
Mr. Levine’s appointment to the Board of Directors follows many other
recent SolarWindow advancements, including:
The filing of more than 90 U.S. and international patents and
trademarks for protecting its brand identities, products, services,
processes, and materials. Its technology is featured in an ‘Imagine –
SolarWindow’ video: https://solarwindow.com/2016/05/imagine-solarwindow;
The completion of a $25 million equity financing led by Kalen Capital
Corporation, the family office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and
Chairman of SolarWindow.
Setting a new company performance record for power efficiency with a
34% increase in performance over previous generations of its
transparent electricity-generating glass;
The appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Steve
Yan-Klassen, CPA, CMA, who brings more than 20 years of public company
accounting and financial statement auditing experience, stock exchange
reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance experience
covering a broad range of industries, including technology, energy,
and manufacturing;
An alliance with nTact, a global leader in coating process equipment,
to prototype, test, and manufacture machinery and equipment necessary
for coating glass and flexible materials with the company’s
transparent electricity-generating coatings, which will be used to
create a manufacturing line; and
The collaboration with Raynergy Tek, one of the world’s leading
suppliers of organic photovoltaic materials, used by SolarWindow to
coat ordinary glass and turn it into electricity-generating windows to
support the company’s pursuit of high-volume production, increased
power output, and enhanced transparency of SolarWindow™ products for
tall towers and skyscrapers.
An estimated 173,000 terawatts of solar energy strike the Earth
continuously, which is more than 10,000 times the world’s total energy
use. To efficiently harness this renewable, free energy, the concept of
transparent electricity-generating windows was originally conceived a
decade ago by Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and Chairman of SolarWindow
Technologies.
Since then, SolarWindow has won awards, presented to members of
Congress, and been covered by numerous media outlets, including CNBC,
Wall Street Journal, Engineering.com, Fast Company, Voice of America,
Scientific American, National Geographic, and CCTV, China’s largest
English language broadcaster (https://solarwindow.com/2018/07/watch-our-technology-on-cctv).
A single SolarWindow™ installation on a 50-story building, for example,
could reduce electricity costs by as much as 50% per year, avoid more
than two million miles of equivalent carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles
on the road, and achieve a one-year financial payback, according to
independently-validated engineering modeling.
And since almost 40% of electricity in the U.S. is generated by fossil
fuels, reducing the burning of these fuels could help mitigate their
impact on global warming and climate change, which a recent report
mandated by U.S. Congress says is “an immediate threat, not a far-off
possibility.”
About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com)
creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied
to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into
electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural,
artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.
Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which
consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company’s
transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by
up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners,
the industry’s fastest financial return, according to
independently-validated company power and financial modeling.
Power and Financial Model Disclaimer
The company’s Proprietary Power Production & Financial Model (Power &
Financial Model) uses photovoltaic (PV) modeling calculations, which are
consistent with renewable energy practitioner standards for assessing,
evaluating and estimating renewable energy for a PV project. The Power &
Financial Model estimator takes into consideration building geographic
location, solar radiation for flat-plate collectors (SolarWindow™
irradiance is derated to account for 360 degrees building orientation
and vertical installation), climate zone energy use and generalized
skyscraper building characteristics when estimating PV power and energy
production, and carbon dioxide equivalents. Actual power, energy
production and carbon dioxide equivalents modeled may vary based upon
building-to-building situational characteristics and varying
installation methodologies.
Social Media Disclaimer
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and
other information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases.
We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers,
shareholders and the public about the company, SolarWindow™ technology
development, and other corporate matters that are in the public domain.
At this time, the company will not post information on social media that
could be deemed to be material information unless that information was
distributed to public distribution channels first. We encourage
investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the
information we post on the company’s website and the social media
channels listed below:
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of
an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release
contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current
expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future
events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or
“SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in
the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are
based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations
and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking
statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans,
strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the
words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these
words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The
reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and
uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions,
intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new
competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government
regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits,
increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts
or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company's products,
technical problems with the company's research and products, price
increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative
proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new
businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do
not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible
fluctuation and volatility of the company's operating results, financial
condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling
cases, dilution in the company's ownership of its business, adverse
publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research,
development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key
executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates,
inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no
assurance that further research and development will validate and
support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further,
there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will
be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to
develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies.
In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially are discussed in the company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form
10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports
and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room
maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street,
N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation
of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange
Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission
also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and
information statements, and other information regarding issuers that
file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of
any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to
reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect
the occurrence of unanticipated events.
