Mr. Levine is Co-Founder of Avison Young, one of the fastest growing

real estate companies in the world.

developer of transparent coatings that turn ordinary glass into

electricity-generating windows, today announced the appointment of Mr.

Bob Levine to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Bob Levine has been with Avison Young since 1994 and is one of the

founding partners of the company which, with the purchase of GVA in the

U.K. early in the New Year, will have 120 offices in 25 countries and

5,000 real estate professionals. Since 2008, Avison Young has been one

of the fastest growing commercial real estate companies in the world.

Having recently retired from the Board of Directors of Avison Young

after 10 years’ service, Mr. Levine remains on Avison Young’s Executive

Committee.

Mr. Levine has 40 years of experience in commercial real estate sales,

leasing, and advisory roles and has worked with many leading developers,

equity partners, and renowned investors. Having consummated many

billions of dollars in transactions, he has been responsible for the

sale of numerous landmark and Class-A office buildings, shopping

centers, industrial properties, and major development sites.

“I believe this is the most exciting time in the history of SolarWindow.

Only a few weeks ago, my family office led SolarWindow’s largest-ever

financing so that we can hire the personnel and acquire the equipment

needed to manufacture our electricity-generating glass products, which

we believe is a brand-new form of electrification,” stated Mr. Harmel S.

Rayat, Chairman of SolarWindow Technologies.

“I then reached out to Bob Levine, my long-time friend, mentor, and the

co-founder of the one of the fastest growing real estate companies in

the world. Today, I am proud to announce the addition of Bob to our

Board. His wealth of experience and vast corporate network in the

commercial real estate market provide us with instant access to some of

the largest commercial building owners and developers.”

Mr. Levine’s appointment to the Board of Directors follows many other

recent SolarWindow advancements, including:



  • The filing of more than 90 U.S. and international patents and
    trademarks for protecting its brand identities, products, services,
    processes, and materials. Its technology is featured in an ‘Imagine –
    SolarWindow’ video: https://solarwindow.com/2016/05/imagine-solarwindow;


  • The completion of a $25 million equity financing led by Kalen Capital
    Corporation, the family office of Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and
    Chairman of SolarWindow.


  • Setting a new company performance record for power efficiency with a
    34% increase in performance over previous generations of its
    transparent electricity-generating glass;


  • The appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Steve
    Yan-Klassen, CPA, CMA, who brings more than 20 years of public company
    accounting and financial statement auditing experience, stock exchange
    reporting, regulatory compliance, and corporate finance experience
    covering a broad range of industries, including technology, energy,
    and manufacturing;


  • An alliance with nTact, a global leader in coating process equipment,
    to prototype, test, and manufacture machinery and equipment necessary
    for coating glass and flexible materials with the company’s
    transparent electricity-generating coatings, which will be used to
    create a manufacturing line; and


  • The collaboration with Raynergy Tek, one of the world’s leading
    suppliers of organic photovoltaic materials, used by SolarWindow to
    coat ordinary glass and turn it into electricity-generating windows to
    support the company’s pursuit of high-volume production, increased
    power output, and enhanced transparency of SolarWindow™ products for
    tall towers and skyscrapers.

An estimated 173,000 terawatts of solar energy strike the Earth

continuously, which is more than 10,000 times the world’s total energy

use. To efficiently harness this renewable, free energy, the concept of

transparent electricity-generating windows was originally conceived a

decade ago by Mr. Harmel S. Rayat, founder and Chairman of SolarWindow

Technologies.

Since then, SolarWindow has won awards, presented to members of

Congress, and been covered by numerous media outlets, including CNBC,

Wall Street Journal, Engineering.com, Fast Company, Voice of America,

Scientific American, National Geographic, and CCTV, China’s largest

English language broadcaster (https://solarwindow.com/2018/07/watch-our-technology-on-cctv).

A single SolarWindow™ installation on a 50-story building, for example,

could reduce electricity costs by as much as 50% per year, avoid more

than two million miles of equivalent carbon dioxide emitted by vehicles

on the road, and achieve a one-year financial payback, according to

independently-validated engineering modeling.

And since almost 40% of electricity in the U.S. is generated by fossil

fuels, reducing the burning of these fuels could help mitigate their

impact on global warming and climate change, which a recent report

mandated by U.S. Congress says is “an immediate threat, not a far-off

possibility.”

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com)

creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied

to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows into

electricity-generating windows, which produce power under natural,

artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

Targeting the estimated 5.6 million U.S. commercial buildings, which

consume almost $150 billion in electricity annually, the company’s

transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by

up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners,

the industry’s fastest financial return, according to

independently-validated company power and financial modeling.

Power and Financial Model Disclaimer

The company’s Proprietary Power Production & Financial Model (Power &

Financial Model) uses photovoltaic (PV) modeling calculations, which are

consistent with renewable energy practitioner standards for assessing,

evaluating and estimating renewable energy for a PV project. The Power &

Financial Model estimator takes into consideration building geographic

location, solar radiation for flat-plate collectors (SolarWindow™

irradiance is derated to account for 360 degrees building orientation

and vertical installation), climate zone energy use and generalized

skyscraper building characteristics when estimating PV power and energy

production, and carbon dioxide equivalents. Actual power, energy

production and carbon dioxide equivalents modeled may vary based upon

building-to-building situational characteristics and varying

installation methodologies.

For additional information, please call Briana Erickson at 800-213-0689

or visit: www.solarwindow.com.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

Follow us on Twitter @solartechwindow,

or follow us on Facebook.

To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial and

other information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases.

We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers,

shareholders and the public about the company, SolarWindow™ technology

development, and other corporate matters that are in the public domain.

At this time, the company will not post information on social media that

could be deemed to be material information unless that information was

distributed to public distribution channels first. We encourage

investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the

information we post on the company’s website and the social media

channels listed below:



  • Facebook


  • Twitter

* This list may be updated from time to time.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking

Statements

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of

an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release

contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current

expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future

events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or

“SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in

the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are

based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations

and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking

statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans,

strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the

words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,”

“estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these

words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The

reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and

uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions,

intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new

competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government

regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits,

increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts

or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company's products,

technical problems with the company's research and products, price

increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative

proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new

businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do

not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible

fluctuation and volatility of the company's operating results, financial

condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling

cases, dilution in the company's ownership of its business, adverse

publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research,

development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key

executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates,

inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no

assurance that further research and development will validate and

support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further,

there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will

be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to

develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies.

In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ

materially are discussed in the company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form

10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports

and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room

maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street,

N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation

of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange

Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission

also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and

information statements, and other information regarding issuers that

file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of

any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to

reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect

the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Briana Erickson

800-213-0689

info@solarwindow.com

www.solarwindow.com.

Damaak

Group

415-488-5281

media@solarwindow.com

