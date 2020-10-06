MST Solutions Doubles Down on Culture and Innovation to Drive Next Wave of Growth

The digital services company realized record results amid rapid shifts in the industry
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalinnovation--The second quarter introduced seismic shifts in the health care, public sector, and manufacturing industries, and MST Solutions, Arizona’s leading Salesforce CRM and marketing automation consulting partner, quickly responded to meet the new demands of these sectors by introducing a new licensing solution, and two Salesforce solutions. As a result, the company has reported better than anticipated Q2 growth and beat its first-half goals by double digits.
The MST Licensing Solution for Salesforce, an all-in-one cloud platform built specifically to allow licensing organizations to automate licensing, permitting, and enforcement processes, and support virtual operations, was introduced at a pivotal time when many organizations were forced to halt in-person services. However, most were not set up to go virtual as they still relied heavily on paper-based, manual processes. The cloud-based Licensing Solution alleviated this reliance and enabled a fully virtual workforce, application and approval process, and customer experience, which has become mission critical in recent months.
MST Solutions also rolled out Salesforce CPQ (configure, price, quote) to support collaboration and operational efficiency among geographically dispersed sales, fulfillment, and operations teams. To respond to the sudden need to migrate to cloud-based operations, the company also introduced MuleSoft services to enable organizations to connect data, applications, and devices across on-premises and cloud-based platforms.
“This year has been all about adaptation and accelerating digital initiatives for organizations across nearly every sector of business,” said Thiru Thangarathinam, founder and CEO of MST Solutions. “While many businesses were making inroads with their digitization initiatives prior to the pandemic, many were still caught in challenging positions when our world was forced to suddenly go virtual. To help them make the transition, our team went to work –– quickly pivoting to introduce solutions to help these organizations remain viable and meet the new needs of their internal and external stakeholders.”
During a time when company culture and viability were put to the test, MST Solutions also earned national and local recognition for its commitment to conscious growth and leadership. The company was recently named a Fortune Best Workplace in the Small & Medium category, ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, and was named a finalist in the Business Journal’s Small Business Award.
This year, MST Solutions ranked No. 2876 on the 39th-annual Inc. 5000, representing the company’s third consecutive appearance on the list of top independent companies. The company also ranked on the Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. Only companies that meet the Great Places to Work-Certified standard are considered for this award. This designation was particularly meaningful as it came from the direct feedback of employees who were surveyed on their experiences of trust, opportunities to reach their full human potential and innovate, as well as the company’s values and leadership effectiveness.
“This year has tested the fortitude of company culture as teams of all shapes and sizes have had to adjust to new ways of work,” said Ken Costello, chief operating officer at MST Solutions. “Our team’s culture of accountability and steadfast commitment to one another, our customers and our community in the face of new challenges has been astounding to see and be a part of –– and these three recognitions truly belong to each of the MST colleagues. ”
For more information about MST Solutions or the MST Licensing Solution for Salesforce, Salesforce CPQ or MuleSoft solutions, please visit mstsolutions.com.
ABOUT MST SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2012, MST Solutions is the largest Arizona-based Salesforce CRM and marketing automation consulting partner. Based in Chandler, Ariz., MST Solutions specializes in the public sector, healthcare, higher education and nonprofit, has become well known for designing, building and implementing innovative technology solutions that help their clients achieve greater efficiency, enhance the user experience, and ultimately drive stronger business outcomes. For more information, visit mstsolutions.com.
LinkedIn: MST Solutions
Twitter: @MST_Solutions
Facebook: MST Solutions
Contacts
Beth Cochran, Wired PR
602.758.0750
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.