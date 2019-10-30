FAIRMONT, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MVB Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MVBF) today announced that Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, and Donald T. Robinson, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the Hovde Group 2019 Community Bank Investor Conference being held in Scottsdale, Ariz., on November 4 and 5, 2019. During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with analysts and institutional investors. The presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.mvbbanking.com.
About MVB Financial Corp.
MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.
Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Mortgage, the MVB Community Development Corporation and Chartwell Compliance, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Chartwell Compliance is a specialty compliance firm providing regulatory compliance and market entry facilitation for firms entering into or expanding in North America within the Fintech industry.
For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.
Contacts
Amy Baker
VP, Corporate Communications & Marketing
844-682-2265