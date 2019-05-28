Size, scale and geographic coverage mark the largest election in India

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),

a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that MX

Player used Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) to provide a

seamless and a broadcast quality experience to millions of viewers

watching the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. More than 900 million Indian

citizens were eligible to vote, making it the largest election in the

world.

Investments over the last few years have helped Limelight emerge as one

of the largest content delivery networks in the country. Limelight

Networks has been working with MX Player and other content originators

and distributors to address their global content delivery needs. The

company delivers rich content such as video, games, and software into

India for its global customers. At the same time, Limelight has been

helping Indian media companies deliver content to their global customers.

At its peak, traffic was flowing at 10 times the normal volume during

the election. Using Limelight’s CDN, MX Player handled anticipated

traffic spikes and successfully managed to provide a seamless and

broadcast-quality experience on millions of connected devices to their

Indian and global customers.

"With 100 Million Daily Active Users and 275 Million Monthly Active

Users, MX Player is the largest video platform from India. We partnered

with Limelight Networks to deliver high performance video to our large

user base. On May 23, the day elections results came out, we saw a 10x

spike from our usual traffic trend. I’m very happy to see that the teams

from both sides have integrated a really robust system, which was able

to deliver billions of request on this day smoothly and successfully,”

said Vivek Jain, Chief of Product, Tech & Operations, MX Player

“As a long time CDN and video delivery partner, Limelight Networks was

honored for the opportunity to support this milestone event. We’ll

continue to scale and innovate on our journey with MX Player and our

other media customers and keep providing high quality services to their

online audiences,” said Ashwin Rao, Director, India at Limelight

Networks.

About MX Player:

With over 75 million Daily Active Users

(DAUs) – MX Player is the largest entertainment platform in the country,

present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining “everytainment” for

viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates

on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content.

MX Player provides users a wide online streaming library of over 100,000

hours of licensed content, across 10 languages and an exciting slate of

MX Original Series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and

romance. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times

of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has

consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is

available across Android, iOS and Web.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a

leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and

edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional

digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a

unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent

software, and expert support services that enable current and future

workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,

follow us on Twitter,

Facebook,

and LinkedIn.

