Size, scale and geographic coverage mark the largest election in India
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24llnw&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$llnwlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdn?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#cdnlt;/agt;--Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW),
a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced that MX
Player used Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) to provide a
seamless and a broadcast quality experience to millions of viewers
watching the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. More than 900 million Indian
citizens were eligible to vote, making it the largest election in the
world.
Investments over the last few years have helped Limelight emerge as one
of the largest content delivery networks in the country. Limelight
Networks has been working with MX Player and other content originators
and distributors to address their global content delivery needs. The
company delivers rich content such as video, games, and software into
India for its global customers. At the same time, Limelight has been
helping Indian media companies deliver content to their global customers.
At its peak, traffic was flowing at 10 times the normal volume during
the election. Using Limelight’s CDN, MX Player handled anticipated
traffic spikes and successfully managed to provide a seamless and
broadcast-quality experience on millions of connected devices to their
Indian and global customers.
"With 100 Million Daily Active Users and 275 Million Monthly Active
Users, MX Player is the largest video platform from India. We partnered
with Limelight Networks to deliver high performance video to our large
user base. On May 23, the day elections results came out, we saw a 10x
spike from our usual traffic trend. I’m very happy to see that the teams
from both sides have integrated a really robust system, which was able
to deliver billions of request on this day smoothly and successfully,”
said Vivek Jain, Chief of Product, Tech & Operations, MX Player
“As a long time CDN and video delivery partner, Limelight Networks was
honored for the opportunity to support this milestone event. We’ll
continue to scale and innovate on our journey with MX Player and our
other media customers and keep providing high quality services to their
online audiences,” said Ashwin Rao, Director, India at Limelight
Networks.
About MX Player:
With over 75 million Daily Active Users
(DAUs) – MX Player is the largest entertainment platform in the country,
present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining “everytainment” for
viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates
on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content.
MX Player provides users a wide online streaming library of over 100,000
hours of licensed content, across 10 languages and an exciting slate of
MX Original Series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and
romance. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times
of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has
consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is
available across Android, iOS and Web.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a
leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and
edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional
digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a
unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent
software, and expert support services that enable current and future
workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com,
follow us on Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
