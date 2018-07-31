Myndshft will be exhibiting and holding an innovation presentation at
the Becker’s Conference
MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myndshft Technologies, developer of CognitiveBus®, the first
cognitive blockchain platform for healthcare, today announced the
release of CognitiveBus Claims Management Suite (CB.Claims),
an end-to-end healthcare claims management solution enabled by
blockchain and artificial intelligence. CB.Claims will be generally
available in October 2018 and Myndshft will be demonstrating CB.Claims
at Becker’s Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, being held September 19th
through 22nd at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois.
Along with other members of the team, CEO Ron Wince will be personally
present at the booth as well as holding an innovation presentation on
Friday, September 21, 2018 at 1:15pm.
Managing revenue cycle and claims continues to present challenges to
payers, providers, pharmacies, laboratories, benefits managers, and
patients. CB.Claims automates the end-to-end process and provides
real-time synchronization of data and transactions through distributed
ledger technology. This new solution is supported by M:IATM,
Myndshft’s award winning intelligent process automation application and
is built on CognitiveBus, an enterprise-grade AI/ML blockchain based
platform.
“Every day our clients – both providers and payers – share their
frustrations and the frustrations of their customers with the current
state of managing claims and the fragmented processes involved,” stated
Ron Wince, founder and CEO of Myndshft Technologies. “The CognitiveBus
Claims Management Suite is the most advanced, integrated solution
on the market and is a significant improvement on the point solutions
available in the market today.”
Myndshft’s CB.Claims quickly integrates with existing applications,
EMR’s and workflows and can be deployed in as little as a few weeks. The
solution includes multiple modules including enrollment, eligibility,
prior authorization, and status monitoring and can be implemented as a
full suite or as single applications quickly, with minimal risk and
rapid time to value. Over the next few months Myndshft will be adding
additional modules for claims submissions, auto adjudication, compliance
and credentialing.
“CB.Claims automates localized, intracompany processes with M:IA but
also automates intercompany transactions across parties through smart
contracts which are inherent in CognitiveBus.” Wince said. “When
combined with our fully integrated AI and machine learning platform
clients are able combat fraud, waste and abuse along with other
challenges which benefit from access to transactional data and machine
learning. We also see the potential to increase collaborations between
the normally siloed parties that make up the claims management landscape
in healthcare.”
Attend our innovation presentation on Friday, September 21, 2018 at
1:15pm or visit our booth to be one of the first to see how our Claims
Management Suite can increase efficiency and transparency in your
healthcare organization. Learn more at myndshft.com/Beckers.
About Myndshft Technologies
Myndshft is working at the intersection of blockchain and artificial
intelligence. Through CognitiveBus®– a first of its kind
cognitive blockchain platform, Myndshft Technologies is simplifying
enterprise-grade AI and unlocking the insights hidden in the massive and
growing data universe. For more information about Myndshft Technologies,
visit myndshft.com.
