Myndshft will be exhibiting and holding an innovation presentation at

the Becker’s Conference

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myndshft Technologies, developer of CognitiveBus®, the first

cognitive blockchain platform for healthcare, today announced the

release of CognitiveBus Claims Management Suite (CB.Claims),

an end-to-end healthcare claims management solution enabled by

blockchain and artificial intelligence. CB.Claims will be generally

available in October 2018 and Myndshft will be demonstrating CB.Claims

at Becker’s Health IT + Revenue Cycle Conference, being held September 19th

through 22nd at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, Illinois.

Along with other members of the team, CEO Ron Wince will be personally

present at the booth as well as holding an innovation presentation on

Friday, September 21, 2018 at 1:15pm.

Managing revenue cycle and claims continues to present challenges to

payers, providers, pharmacies, laboratories, benefits managers, and

patients. CB.Claims automates the end-to-end process and provides

real-time synchronization of data and transactions through distributed

ledger technology. This new solution is supported by M:IATM,

Myndshft’s award winning intelligent process automation application and

is built on CognitiveBus, an enterprise-grade AI/ML blockchain based

platform.

“Every day our clients – both providers and payers – share their

frustrations and the frustrations of their customers with the current

state of managing claims and the fragmented processes involved,” stated

Ron Wince, founder and CEO of Myndshft Technologies. “The CognitiveBus

Claims Management Suite is the most advanced, integrated solution

on the market and is a significant improvement on the point solutions

available in the market today.”

Myndshft’s CB.Claims quickly integrates with existing applications,

EMR’s and workflows and can be deployed in as little as a few weeks. The

solution includes multiple modules including enrollment, eligibility,

prior authorization, and status monitoring and can be implemented as a

full suite or as single applications quickly, with minimal risk and

rapid time to value. Over the next few months Myndshft will be adding

additional modules for claims submissions, auto adjudication, compliance

and credentialing.

“CB.Claims automates localized, intracompany processes with M:IA but

also automates intercompany transactions across parties through smart

contracts which are inherent in CognitiveBus.” Wince said. “When

combined with our fully integrated AI and machine learning platform

clients are able combat fraud, waste and abuse along with other

challenges which benefit from access to transactional data and machine

learning. We also see the potential to increase collaborations between

the normally siloed parties that make up the claims management landscape

in healthcare.”

Attend our innovation presentation on Friday, September 21, 2018 at

1:15pm or visit our booth to be one of the first to see how our Claims

Management Suite can increase efficiency and transparency in your

healthcare organization. Learn more at myndshft.com/Beckers.

About Myndshft Technologies

Myndshft is working at the intersection of blockchain and artificial

intelligence. Through CognitiveBus®– a first of its kind

cognitive blockchain platform, Myndshft Technologies is simplifying

enterprise-grade AI and unlocking the insights hidden in the massive and

growing data universe. For more information about Myndshft Technologies,

visit myndshft.com.

Contacts

Berlin Media Relations

Tony Berlin

201-945-5553 (office)

201-705-8209

(cell)

tony@berlinmediarelations.com

