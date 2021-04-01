National Academy of Sports Medicine Announces Collaboration with Gold’s Gym Egypt

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of our evidence-based and internationally-recognized programs to this region in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM and Ascend Learning’s Global Fitness and Wellness Group. “This collaboration supports our growing network in the region that includes Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. It also enables us to support even more fitness professionals in their career growth with the tools, knowledge, and framework for success.”

With a general population of more than 100 million residents, Egypt is the most populous country in the Middle East and North Africa. The joint effort will help broaden the training opportunities for the rapidly growing active body-building community in the region and serve as a catalyst for introducing the gold standard of fitness education to the general population.