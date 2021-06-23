National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches Revolutionary Stretching and Flexibility Course

Program Provides Latest Knowledge and Expert Techniques for Anyone Who Wants to Move and Feel Better
GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NASM--Today the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), a world leader in fitness certifications, launched a revolutionary new course called Stretching and Flexibility Coach (NASM-SFC).
The new course is an innovative, 100 percent online program providing the tools, knowledge and skills necessary to help prepare health and fitness professionals to guide clients through safe and science-backed stretching techniques. The techniques in this course help improve clients’ functional mobility wherever life may take them—whether in the studio, gym, at home, and beyond.
“Everyone can benefit from stretching,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “This program adds a valuable new skillset for fitness professionals and anyone else who wants to help people move, perform and feel better.”
NASM developed the course with industry-leading experts at the Stretch to Win Institute™, which for over 20 years has worked to advance the science and application of stretching.
“Ann and Chris Frederick, the founders of the Stretch to Win Institute, are renowned pioneers in the field of assisted stretching,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Senior Director of Product Development at NASM. “They have trained thousands of professionals and worked with elite athletes and teams to develop their unique system. We are excited to combine their expertise with our multimedia-rich learning experience to create, what we believe is a groundbreaking training product.”
As an NASM Stretching and Flexibility Coach (NASM-SFC), participants will be trained to master:
Fascial anatomy and the science of human movement
Assisted and self-stretching techniques
Scope of practice in the context of safe stretching
Stretching assessments
How to create personalized stretching programs
And much more!
This course is delivered in NASM’s digital learning platform and provides users the tools to access the content anywhere and anytime on any device.
The NASM-SFC course includes:
An easy-to-follow e-book
Nine lecture videos
Nine fully interactive quizzes
Digital practice exam
Over 60 technique videos
Final exam
NASM’s Stretching and Flexibility Coach Course is available online in the United States at NASM.org. For additional savings of up to 35%, the course is also included in an Injury Prevention Bundle along with the guided study version of NASM’s Certified Personal Training Program and NASM’s Corrective Exercise Specialization.
About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program and specialized bundles including, NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org.
