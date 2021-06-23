National Academy of Sports Medicine Launches Revolutionary Stretching and Flexibility Course

“Everyone can benefit from stretching,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM. “This program adds a valuable new skillset for fitness professionals and anyone else who wants to help people move, perform and feel better.”

NASM developed the course with industry-leading experts at the Stretch to Win Institute™, which for over 20 years has worked to advance the science and application of stretching.

“Ann and Chris Frederick, the founders of the Stretch to Win Institute, are renowned pioneers in the field of assisted stretching,” said Mike Fantigrassi, Senior Director of Product Development at NASM. “They have trained thousands of professionals and worked with elite athletes and teams to develop their unique system. We are excited to combine their expertise with our multimedia-rich learning experience to create, what we believe is a groundbreaking training product.”

As an NASM Stretching and Flexibility Coach (NASM-SFC), participants will be trained to master: