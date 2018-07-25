MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital

Company, announces the opening of a new office to serve the Mesa,

Arizona area. The Mesa branch (NMLS: 149088) is located at 1820 E. Ray

Road, Suite A111, Chandler, AZ 85225.

The new location is being led by branch manager Scott Mendez (NMLS:

595263) and his team of local mortgage experts.

“With our variety of purchase, new construction, renovation and

refinance home loan options, we have what it takes to help Mesa-area

residents reach their homeownership goals,” said Mendez. “We look

forward to making an impact as we continue to grow in this market.”

PrimeLending has been known for making home loans simple for more than

30 years. With a 96% customer satisfaction rating1 and more

than 7,000 5-Star Zillow® reviews nationwide, PrimeLending continues to

solidify its ranking as a top 10 national purchase lender.2

To learn more about the Mesa branch, be sure to visit its website at https://lo.primelending.com/mesa.

About PrimeLending

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a proven powerhouse in home

lending, combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast

service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique

needs. We’re a Top 10 national home lender2 relentlessly

focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership

goals. Whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home, the

PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states,

helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding

experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30

years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction

rating and become homeowners’ lender for life. PrimeLending is a wholly

owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned

subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at

PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third

party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the

rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have

received a 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating.

2 As reported by Marketrac, powered by CoreLogic® for

purchase units nationally for 2012-2017.

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (NMLS: 13649) AZ Lic. no. 0907334.

v120717

Contacts

PrimeLending

Scott Mendez, 623-404-7768

scott.mendez@primelending.com

