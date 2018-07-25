MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National residential mortgage lender PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital
Company, announces the opening of a new office to serve the Mesa,
Arizona area. The Mesa branch (NMLS: 149088) is located at 1820 E. Ray
Road, Suite A111, Chandler, AZ 85225.
The new location is being led by branch manager Scott Mendez (NMLS:
595263) and his team of local mortgage experts.
“With our variety of purchase, new construction, renovation and
refinance home loan options, we have what it takes to help Mesa-area
residents reach their homeownership goals,” said Mendez. “We look
forward to making an impact as we continue to grow in this market.”
PrimeLending has been known for making home loans simple for more than
30 years. With a 96% customer satisfaction rating1 and more
than 7,000 5-Star Zillow® reviews nationwide, PrimeLending continues to
solidify its ranking as a top 10 national purchase lender.2
To learn more about the Mesa branch, be sure to visit its website at https://lo.primelending.com/mesa.
About PrimeLending
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a proven powerhouse in home
lending, combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast
service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners’ unique
needs. We’re a Top 10 national home lender2 relentlessly
focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership
goals. Whether they’re looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home, the
PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states,
helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding
experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 30
years, we’re proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction
rating and become homeowners’ lender for life. PrimeLending is a wholly
owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH). More information at
PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.
1 Survey administered and managed by an independent third
party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the
rating our customers give our loan officers. Our loan officers have
received a 96% Customer Satisfaction Rating.
2 As reported by Marketrac, powered by CoreLogic® for
purchase units nationally for 2012-2017.
PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (NMLS: 13649) AZ Lic. no. 0907334.
v120717
Contacts
PrimeLending
Scott Mendez, 623-404-7768