National PTA and NortonLifeLock Expand Collaboration to Engage More Families in Cyber Safety Conversations

As part of modernizing and relaunching The Smart Talk, National PTA will consult with experts in Cyber Safety, and diversity, equity and inclusion to help ensure the tool and educational program are accessible to and meet the needs of all communities. This will include extensive analysis and focus groups with a wide range of families. The Smart Talk will also be updated to address new social media platforms and evolving issues such as cyberbullying and cybersecurity.

"As children's social media use increases significantly, it’s important that we dedicate the necessary resources to local PTAs to address Cyber Safety risks like cyberbullying and online privacy—especially resources that are accessible and usable by families spanning many different backgrounds and languages,” said Kim Allman, head of corporate responsibility and government affairs at NortonLifeLock. “We’re grateful to partner with National PTA to further expand the program, which will increase support from roughly 25 PTAs each year to almost 180 PTAs in the next two years.”