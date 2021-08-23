Nationwide Commercial Cleaning Operator OpenWorks Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for Third Year in a Row by Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2 million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at inc.com/inc5000.