Nationwide Commercial Cleaning Operator OpenWorks Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for Third Year in a Row by Inc. Magazine

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s a three-peat for Phoenix-based OpenWorks, a national facility management and commercial cleaning provider, as it earned a coveted spot on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list, which annually ranks the fastest-growing private companies nationwide. Earning a position for the third straight year, OpenWorks firmly plants itself among some of the most successful independent, small businesses in the country. Companies that have been previously featured on this list include Microsoft, Oracle, Intuit, Under Armour, Vizio, Zappos, Chobani and Timberland.
Businesses featured on the Inc. 5000 list are in the top 5% of more than 6 million private companies in the U.S., based on revenue growth. Despite the pandemic, OpenWorks continued to thrive as it delivered critical cleaning and disinfecting services to a range of businesses across the nation. During the past three years, OpenWorks’ revenue growth was 88%; the company has doubled in size, growing its national footprint by servicing more than 5,500 facilities in 45 states across the country.
“Continuing to be recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies for three years in a row is a testament to the hard work of our talented team and service professionals, who have helped OpenWorks to expand its market share,” said Eric Roudi, Founder and CEO of OpenWorks. “As many businesses faced headwinds created by the pandemic, we are proud that our single-minded focus on creating healthy and safe workplaces allowed countless other essential services to remain open to meet the needs of our greater communities across the nation.”
OpenWorks continues to experience a sharp increase in demand for its facilities management services. The company serves thousands of commercial businesses and schools nationwide. OpenWorks has a customer retention rate of more than 99 percent and is on track to add up to more than 100 new franchises this year.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list prove that no matter what the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism,” said Inc. Editor in Chief, Scott Omelianuk.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at inc.com/inc5000.
About OpenWorks
Founded in 1983, OpenWorks is a leader in facilities management, delivering unparalleled quality and customer service through a proven network of service professionals and a robust technology platform. Headquartered in Phoenix, the company services over 5,500 facilities nationwide with a network of more than 1,700 service professionals across the country. For more information about OpenWorks, visit openworksweb.com.
About Inc. Magazine and the Inc. 5000 List
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2 million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at inc.com/inc5000.
